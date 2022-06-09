50 great albums by queer artists of color
Rich Fury // Getty Images
Lil Nas X performing onstage at 2022 Grammys
Everett Collection // Shutterstock
Bessie Smith: ‘Empress of the Blues’ (1940)
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Josephine Baker: ‘Chansons Américaines’ (1951)
Robert Elfstrom/Villon Films // Getty Images
Bayard Rustin: ‘Bayard Rustin Sings a Program of Spirituals’ (1952)
William Gottlieb // Getty Images
Billie Holiday: ‘Lady Sings the Blues’ (1956)
Tony Evans/Timelapse Library Ltd. // Getty Images
Sister Rosetta Tharpe: ‘Gospel Train’ (1956)
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Little Richard: ‘Here’s Little Richard’ (1957)
V&A Images // Getty Images
Johnny Mathis: ‘Open Fire, Two Guitars’ (1959)
Bill Wagg // Getty Images
Billy Strayhorn: ‘The Peaceful Side’ (1963)
David Redfern // Getty Images
Little Richard: ‘Little Richard Is Back (And There’s a Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On!)’ (1964)
Jeff Goode // Getty Images
Jackie Shane: ‘Jackie Shane Live’ (1967)
Ron Howard // Getty Images
Labi Siffre: ‘Remember My Song’ (1975)
Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Sylvester: ‘Step II’ (1978)
Fantasy // Discogs
Sylvester: ‘All I Need’ (1982)
Solomon NJie // Getty Images
Jermaine Stewart: ‘The Word Is Out’ (1984)
Tim Mosenfelder // Getty Images
Tracy Chapman: ‘Tracy Chapman’ (1988)
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images
King’s X: ‘Gretchen Goes to Nebraska’ (1989)
Sal Idriss // Getty Images
Frankie Knuckles: ‘Beyond the Mix’ (1991)
JC Olivera // Getty Images
RuPaul: ‘Supermodel of the World’ (1993)
Theo Wargo // Getty Images
Meshell Ndegeocello: ‘Plantation Lullabies’ (1993)
Diana Scrimgeour // Getty Images
Tracy Chapman: ‘New Beginning’ (1995)
J. Countess // Getty Images
Frankie Knuckles: ‘Welcome to the Real World’ (1995)
Gilbert Carrasquillo // Getty Images
Meshell Ndegeocello: ‘Bitter’ (1999)
20160609_GTA End Year Dinner // Wikimedia Commons
Gaye Adegbalola: ‘Bittersweet Blues’ (1999)
Erika Goldring // Getty Images
Big Freedia: ‘Queen Diva’ (2003)
Rachel Murray // Getty Images
Tonéx: ‘Out the Box’ (2004)
Larry Counce Jr.
Tori Fixx: ‘Marry Me’ (2005)
Hntrx & Cocktail O’Amore Records // Discogs
Shaun J. Wright: ‘Hercules and Love Affair’ (2008)
Domino // Discogs
Yo Majesty: ‘Futuristically Speaking … Never Be Afraid’ (2008)
Tyler Kaufman // Getty Images
Frank Ocean: ‘Channel Orange’ (2012)
Christie Goodwin // Getty Images
Azealia Banks: ‘Broke with Expensive Taste’ (2014)
Burak Cingi // Getty Images
Kevin Abstract: ‘MTV1987’ (2014)
Robert Ricciuti // Getty Images
Angel Haze: ‘Back to the Woods’ (2015)
Churchkey Records // Discogs
Shirlette Ammons: ‘Language Barrier’ (2015)
Dia Dipasupil // Getty Images
Frank Ocean: ‘Blonde’ (2016)
Rommel Demano // Getty Images
Cakes Da Killa: ‘Hedonism’ (2016)
Santiago Felipe // Getty Images
Mykki Blanco: ‘Mykki’ (2016)
Tim Mosenfelder // Getty Images
Brockhampton: ‘Saturation’ (2017)
Graham Denholm // Getty Images
Syd: ‘Fin’ (2017)
Ilya S. Savenok // Getty images
Honey Dijon: ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ (2017)
Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images
Janelle Monáe: ‘Dirty Computer’ (2018)
Joseph Okpako // Getty Images
MNEK: ‘Language’ (2018)
Paras Griffin // Getty Images
Kodie Shane: ‘Young Heartthrob’ (2018)
Gareth Cattermole // Getty Images
Tyler, the Creator: ‘Igor’ (2019)
Dave Simpson // Getty Images
Kaytranada: ‘Bubba’ (2019)
Kevork Djansezian // Getty Images
Brittany Howard: ‘Jaime’ (2019)
Roger Kisby // Getty Images
Kehlani: ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’ (2020)
Scott Legato // Getty Images
Siena Liggins: ‘Ms. Out Tonight’ (2021)
Monica Schipper // Getty Images
Serpentwithfeet: ‘Deacon’ (2021)
David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images
Arlo Parks: ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’ (2021)
Arlo Parks performing onstage in Paris
Rich Fury // Getty Images
Lil Nas X: ‘Montero’ (2021)
