The best (and worst) Tom Cruise movies
Warner Bros.
Close-up of Tom Cruise wearing sunglasses.
Tiberius Film Productions
#43. Losin’ It (1982)
Young people riding in a convertible.
PolyGram Pictures
#42. Endless Love (1981)
Tom Cruise sits on the grass shirtless.
Universal Pictures
#41. The Mummy (2017)
Three people in a dark cave with flashlights.
Twentieth Century Fox
#40. All the Right Moves (1983)
A guy in a letter jacket talking to a coach while a suited up football team waits in the background.
Warner Bros. Pictures
#39. Rock of Ages (2012)
Tom Cruise, in a white fur coat, stands next to Alec Baldwin, wearing an animal print jacket.
Touchstone Pictures
#38. Cocktail (1988)
Tom Cruise as a bartender in a black and white image.
Paramount Pictures
#37. Days of Thunder (1990)
Tom Cruise, dressed in a race car driver uniform, stands next to Nicole Kidman.
Paramount Pictures
#36. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)
Tom Cruise walks out of a police-surrounded diner at night.
Paramount Pictures
#35. Mission: Impossible II (2000)
A man with shoulder length black hair climbs up the face of a rock at the top of a mountain.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
#34. Lions for Lambs (2007)
Tom Cruise in a suit at a desk.
20th Century Fox
#33. Legend (1985)
Tom Cruise in the jungle with long hair and tattered clothing.
Regency Enterprises
#32. Knight and Day (2010)
Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz on a motorcycle running from charging bulls.
Paramount Pictures
#31. War of the Worlds (2005)
Tom Cruise holds a little girl during a storm in a crowd of people all looking up at something.
Imagine Entertainment
#30. Far and Away (1992)
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman stare into each other’s eyes in front of a fireplace.
20th Century Fox
#29. Taps (1981)
Tom Cruise, wearing military uniform, walks down a hallway lined with military.
Warner Bros.
#28. Risky Business (1983)
Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay standing together while she looks away.
Paramount Pictures
#27. The Firm (1993)
Two men wearing dark coats over suits and looking at files outside a car.
Paramount Pictures
#26. Vanilla Sky (2001)
Tom Cruise talks to Cameron Diaz as she sits in a blue classic car.
Paramount Pictures
#25. Top Gun (1986)
A navy officer sings to a lady in a room full of other people.
Paramount Pictures
#24. Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Three men stand perplexed in a storage area while looking at a computer.
Touchstone Pictures
#23. The Color of Money (1986)
Tom Cruise and Paul Newman sit with serious looks on their faces next to a pool table.
Paramount Pictures
#22. Jack Reacher (2012)
Tom Cruise stands in the pouring rain while pointing a large gun.
Dreamworks Pictures
#21. Tropic Thunder (2008)
A balding Tom Cruise talks on the phone with Matthew McConaughey in the background.
Universal Pictures
#20. Oblivion (2013)
An infrared image of a man’s face with something like a target on it.
Warner Bros.
#19. The Outsiders (1983)
A group of young boys stand in the street in tattered and dirty clothing looking like they’ve been fighting.
Universal Pictures
#18. American Made (2017)
Tom Cruise stands in handcuffs in an office in front of a line of police officers.
20th Century Fox
#17. Valkyrie (2008)
Tom Cruise in a German military uniform wearing an eye patch.
Paramount Pictures
#16. Mission: Impossible (1996)
Tom Cruise, wearing all black, hangs from wires in an all white room.
Universal Pictures
#15. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
Two men in wheelchairs wearing tattered clothing argue on the beach.
TriStar Pictures
#14. Jerry Maguire (1996)
Two men in dress shirts and ties talk.
Paramount Pictures
#13. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
A woman points a gun at someone while standing behind a man dressed in all black.
Paramount Pictures
#12. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
Tom Cruise in a computer server room wearing all black and a long black glove and goggles.
Warner Bros.
#11. Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)
Tom Cruise as a vampire 200 years ago.
Warner Bros.
#10. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Tom Cruise looks surprised in a room surrounded by people wearing black robes and masks.
Paramount Pictures
#9. Collateral (2004)
Tom Cruise, with salt and pepper hair and a grey suit, looks at someone through a subway car door.
Columbia Pictures
#8. A Few Good Men (1992)
Two military officers question two lower ranking men in an interrogation room.
Paramount Pictures
#7. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)
A man in a suit jumps from one building to another.
20th Century Fox
#6. Minority Report (2002)
Tom Cruise, with red eyes and a black leather jacket, points a gun angrily at someone.
Warner Bros.
#5. The Last Samurai (2003)
Tom Cruise is dressed as a samurai.
Warner Bros.
#4. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, dressed in dark armor, look seriously at each other.
New Line Cinema
#3. Magnolia (1999)
Tom Cruise, with long hair, leans in to listen to a man who looks ill.
MGM/UA Communications Company
#2. Rain Man (1988)
Tom Cruise with a skeptical look on his face.
Paramount Pictures
#1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet going over snow-capped mountains.
