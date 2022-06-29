

Limelight

50 best romantic comedies of all time

A man and woman kiss passionately in front of a burning ball of color.



New Line Cinema

#50. Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

A man and woman sit in an airport staring into each other’s eyes.



Touchstone Pictures

#49. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

A young man and woman stare longingly at one another.



IFC Films

#48. Frances Ha (2012)

A man and woman sit at a restaurant table together looking at something.



Limelight

#47. Palm Springs (2020)

A man and woman float on tubes in a pool while drinking.



Touchstone Pictures

#46. High Fidelity (2000)

A couple laughs in bed together.



Fox Searchlight

#45. Garden State (2004)

A young man and woman ride on a green motorcycle with a sidecar.



Paramount Pictures

#44. Up in the Air (2009)

A man in a suit sits across from a young woman at a restaurant while they eat salads.



DreamWorks SKG

#43. The Terminal (2004)

A customs officer stands with a crowd of people behind him.



Warner Bros. Pictures

#42. Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

A man and woman sit at a table in a restaurant talking.



Paramount Pictures

#41. White Christmas (1954)

A man and woman are dressed in all red christmas outfits.



Memfis Film

#40. Show Me Love (1998)

Two young girls sit together laughing with their heads pressed against the other.



Fox 2000 Pictures

#39. Love, Simon (2018)

A young man sits on the hood of a car.



Amazon Studios

#38. The Big Sick (2017)

A man and woman talking in a grocery store.



Universal Pictures

#37. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

A girl with pink hair waits in a bathroom line while a boy peeks around the corner at her.



MGM

#36. Victor/Victoria (1982)

A woman in a long black flapper dress with jewels dances onstage.



Paramount Pictures

#35. Play It Again, Sam (1972)

A black and white image of a man and woman talking.



Paramount Home Video

#34. Sabrina (1954)

Black and white image of a woman reading a newspaper and talking to a man.



Paramount Pictures

#33. Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

A man and a woman looking at each other in the rain while the woman cries and holds a cat.



Universal Pictures

#32. Love Actually (2003)

A man and woman kissing in the street.



Columbia Pictures

#31. The Awful Truth (1937)

A woman talks with a man at her door while another man hides inside.



Paramount Pictures

#30. The Lady Eve (1941)

A man and woman stand cheek to cheek while she holds an apple.



Wüste Film

#29. In July (2000)

A man and woman sit in a field of wildflowers.



Cecchi Gori Group Tiger Cinematografica

#28. The Postman (1994)

A man and woman sit together at a dinner table looking up at something.



Republic Pictures

#27. The Quiet Man (1952)

A man and woman argue.



Orion Pictures Corporation

#26. The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

A woman sits in a theater crying.



Warner Bros. Pictures

#25. Flipped (2010)

A family eats at a decorated table full of food.



Columbia Pictures

#24. When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

A man and a woman stand next to one another looking at someone else.



TriStar Pictures

#23. As Good as It Gets (1997)

A woman in the backseat of a convertible car leans up to talk to the driver.



Sony Pictures Classics

#22. Midnight in Paris (2011)

A blonde haired man dances with a woman in a flapper dress.



Fox Searchlight Pictures

#21. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

A young man and woman look into each other’s eyes in a record store.



The Weinstein Company

#20. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

A young man and woman in workout clothes stand ready to dance and smile.



Ang Lee Productions

#19. Eat Drink Man Woman (1994)

A boy and a girl sit next to a tree staring at each other.



Translux

#18. About Time (2013)

A young man and woman stand smiling at each other in the street.



Oslo Pictures

#17. The Worst Person in the World (2021)

A man talks with a woman who is behind a counter at a business.



MGM

#16. The Philadelphia Story (1940)

A woman, leaning back on another man, has a man putting a ring on her finger.



Paramount Pictures

#15. Harold and Maude (1971)

A woman in a yellow raincoat rides a motorcycle with a boy on the back.



United Artists

#14. Manhattan (1979)

Black and white image of a young man and woman talking at a register.



The Weinstein Company

#13. The Artist (2011)

A man at a dinner table looking uninterested in his dessert with a dog next to him.



Jet Tone Production

#12. Chungking Express (1994)

An officer stands next to an food business.



Paramount Pictures

#11. Roman Holiday (1953)

Man and woman sit having drinks and laughs.



United Artists

#10. Annie Hall (1977)

A man and woman deep in discussion in a book store.



MGM

#9. The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

A woman lies in bed reading a letter and smiling while a man sits at her bedside.



Charles Chaplin Productions

#8. The Circus (1928)

Man and woman sit looking skeptical.



Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

#7. It Happened One Night (1934)

A woman adjusts her pantyhose while a man stands in the background.



Columbia Pictures

#6. Groundhog Day (1993)



United Artists

#5. Some Like It Hot (1959)

A man and woman on the beach, she in a robe and he in a suit.



United Artists

#4. The Apartment (1960)

A woman looks unconvinced, as a man talks behind her.



MGM

#3. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Two men and a woman dance.



Miramax Films

#2. Amélie (2001)

A close-up of a woman smiling.



Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

#1. City Lights (1931)

Men sit during an eating contest.