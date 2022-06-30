Best PG-13 movies of all-time
New Line Cinema
Warner Bros.
#30. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
Dreamworks Pictures
#29. Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Tom Hanks in a scene from “Catch Me If You Can”
Les Films du Cru
#28. The Father (2020)
Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in “The Father”
Lionsgate
#27. Warrior (2011)
Joel Edgerton in a scene from “Warrior”
Dreamworks Pictures
#26. Green Book (2018)
Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in “Green Book”
Paramount Pictures
#25. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Sean Connery and Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”
Universal Pictures
#24. A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Russell Crowe in scene from “A Beautiful Mind”
Universal Pictures
#23. Jurassic Park (1993)
A scene from Jurassic Park with a T-Rex
Hollywood Pictures
#22. The Sixth Sense (1999)
Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment in “The Sixth Sense”
Warner Bros.
#21. Batman Begins (2005)
Gary Oldman and Christian Bale in “Batman Begins”
Asghar Farhadi Productions
#20. A Separation (2011)
Leila Hatami and Payman Maadi in a scene from “A Separation”
Columbia Pictures
#19. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: No Way Home””
V House Productions
#18. Maanaadu (2021)
Silambarasan Rajendar, Premgi Amaren, Karunakaran, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in “Maanaadu”
Walt Disney Pictures
#17. Hamilton (2020)
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo in “Hamilton”
DENTSU Music And Entertainment
#16. Princess Mononoke (1997)
Screengrab of a scene from “Princess Mononoke”
Vinod Chopra Productions
#15. 3 Idiots (2009)
Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, and Madhavan in “3 Idiots”
Marvel Studios
#14. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, and Benedict Cumberbatch in “Avengers: Infinity War”
Marvel Studios
#13. Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Robert Downey Jr. in “Avengers: Endgame”
Warner Bros.
#12. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Christian Bale in “The Dark Knight Rises”
Paramount Pictures
#11. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)
Claudia Cardinale in a scene from “Once Upon a Time in the West”
Touchstone Pictures
#10. The Prestige (2006)
Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman in “The Prestige”
Paramount Pictures
#9. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Tom Cruise in a scene from “Top Gun: Maverick”
Melampo Cinematografica
#8. Life Is Beautiful (1997)
Roberto Benigni in a scene from “Life Is Beautiful”
Warner Bros.
#7. Interstellar (2014)
Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in “Interstellar”
New Line Cinema
#6. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
Orlando Bloom in a scene from “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”
New Line Cinema
#5. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
Elijah Wood in a scene from “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”
Paramount Pictures
#4. Forrest Gump (1994)
Tom Hanks in a scene from “Forrest Gump”
Warner Bros.
#3. Inception (2010)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Marion Cotillard in a scene from “Inception”
New Line Cinema
#2. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
Ian McKellen in a scene from “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”
Warner Bros.
#1. The Dark Knight (2008)
Christian Bale in a scene from “The Dark Knight”
