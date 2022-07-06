

Warner Bros.

Iconic movies shot in 15 major U.S. cities

Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford in a scene from ‘All the Presidents Men’



Walt Disney Pictures

Atlanta

Chadwick Boseman, Danai Guria and Lupita Nyong’o in a scene from ‘Black Panther’



Twentieth Century Fox

Austin

David Herman, Ron Livingston, and Ajay Naidu in a scene from ‘Office Space’



Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Boston

Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from ‘The Departed’



Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Chicago

Heath Ledger in a scene from ‘The Dark Knight’



Warner Bros.

Denver

Clint Eastwood in a scene from ‘Every Which Way but Loose’



Annapurna Pictures

Detroit

Will Poulter in a scene from ‘Detroit’



Twentieth Century Fox

Houston

Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum in a scene from ‘Independence Day’



Sony Pictures Entertainment

Los Angeles

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from ‘Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood’



Universal Pictures

Miami

Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell in a scene from ‘Miami Vice’



Polygram Filmed Entertainment

Minneapolis

Frances McDormond in a scene from ‘Fargo’



A24

New York

Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett and Maksud Agadjani in a scene from ‘Uncut Gems’



Paramount Pictures

Phoenix

Janet Leigh in a scene from ‘Psycho’



Sony Pictures Classics

San Francisco

Cate Blanchett in a scene from ‘Blue Jasmine’



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Seattle

Elvis Presley and Joan O’Brien in ‘It Happened at the World’s Fair’



Warner Bros.

Washington, D.C.

Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford in a scene from ‘All the Presidents Men’