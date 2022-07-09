Best movies based on video games
Paramount Pictures
Best movies based on video games
Ben Schwartz in Sonic the Hedgehog
Kids’ WB
#15. ‘Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back’ (1998)
Ash Ketchum and various pokémon in Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back (1998)
Columbia Pictures
#14. ‘The Angry Birds Movie’ (2016)
Three birds in The Angry Birds Movie
Twentieth Century Fox
#13. ‘Hitman’ (2007)
Timothy Olyphant (Agent 47) and Olga Kurylenko (Nika) in Hitman
Constantin Film
#12. ‘Resident Evil: Extinction’ (2007)
Milla Jovovich (Alice) in Resident Evil: Extinction
Warner Bros.
#11. ‘Tomb Raider’ (2018)
Alicia Vikander (Lara Croft) in Tomb Raider
Sony Pictures Animation
#10. ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ (2019)
Three pigs in The Angry Birds Movie 2
Chris Lee Productions
#9. ‘Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within’ (2001)
Aki Ross in Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
Columbia Pictures
#8. ‘Uncharted’ (2022)
Tom Holland in Uncharted
Dreamworks Pictures
#7. ‘Need for Speed’ (2014)
Aaron Paul and Imogen Poots in Need for Speed
Paramount Pictures
#6. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ (2020)
Ben Schwartz as Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog
Warner Bros.
#5. ‘Pokémon: Detective Pikachu’ (2019)
Ryan Reynolds, Kathryn Newton, and Justice Smith in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
TriStar Pictures
#4. ‘Silent Hill’ (2006)
Tanya Allen, Laurie Holden, and Radha Mitchell in Silent Hill
Constantin Film
#3. ‘Resident Evil’ (2002)
Milla Jovovich, Eric Mabius, and Michelle Rodriguez in Resident Evil
Walt Disney Pictures
#2. ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’ (2010)
Jake Gyllenhaal and Gemma Arterton in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Legendary Entertainment
#1. ‘Warcraft’ (2016)
Toby Kebbell in Warcraft
Comments