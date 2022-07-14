

Top-grossing movies that never got a wide release

Audrey Tautou in a scene from “Amelie”



Dreamworks Pictures

#50. House of Sand and Fog

Jennifer Connelly and Ben Kingsley stand next to a car looking seriously at one another.



Thousand Words

#49. Religulous

Bill Maher talking to a man dressed as Jesus.



Touchstone Pictures

#48. 25th Hour

Philip Seymour Hoffman, Edward Norton, and Barry Pepper toast with a shot at a bar.



Bold Films

#47. Whiplash

J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller talk over a drum set



Quad

#46. Les Intouchables

Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy in a scene from Les Intouchables



BBC Films

#45. Enchanted April

Polly Walker in a scene from “Enchanted April”



Cottonwood Pictures

#44. The Tree of Life

Brad Pitt gazes down in awe while holding a baby’s foot.



MGM

#43. De-Lovely

Ashley Judd, Kevin Kline, Kevin McNally, and Sandra Nelson have cocktails in a stone courtyard.



Miramax

#42. Bullets Over Broadway

John Cusack and Dianne Wiest sit on a park bench surrounded by blooming flowers.



Channel Four Films

#41. Secrets & Lies

Two depressed-looking women sit at a diner.



Columbia Pictures

#40. The Tailor of Panama

Pierce Brosnan and Jamie Lee Curtis swimming in the water with only their heads above water.



Fox Searchlight pictures

#39. The Namesake

Tabu, Kal Penn, and Zuleikha Robinson in a traditional Indian celebration.



Anhelo Producciones

#38. Y Tu Mamá También

Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, and Maribel Verdú at a lavish Mexican wedding celebration.



Focus Features

#37. Broken Flowers

Bill Murray sits at a little girl’s table having tea with her.



Dave Bell Associates

#36. The Long Walk Home

Whoopi Goldberg stands on a bus with other Black passengers.



IFC Productions

#35. Monsoon Wedding

A group of happy people dressed for a traditional Indian marriage take cover from the rain.



Beacon Communications

#34. The Commitments

A band practicing.



Fox Searchlight pictures

#33. Jackie

Natalie Portman stands in a doorway as Jackie Kennedy with her children.



Medusa Film

#32. Tea with Mussolini

Cher dressed in a silk black and white gown and pearls.



PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

#31. Wild at Heart

Nicolas Cage sits in the back of a classic car looking at a smiling Laura Dern standing in front of the sunset.



The Samuel Goldwyn Company

#30. The Madness of King George

Helen Mirren holding Nigel Hawthorne’s face and looking concerned.



Hell’s Kitchen Films

#29. In America

A couple and two daughters playing carnival games.



Focus Features

#28. Far From Heaven

Julianne Moore and Dennis Haysbert talking in front of the fall foliage.



Universal Pictures

#27. Mo’ Better Blues

Denzel Washington playing the trumpet under a red light.



This is That Productions

#26. 21 Grams

Sean Penn with smoke rising up next to him.



Channel Four Films

#25. Trainspotting

Ewan McGregor smoking a cigarette in a smoky room with colorful lights.



FilmFour

#24. The Motorcycle Diaries

Rodrigo de la Serna and Gael García Bernal laughing and riding a motorcycle.



Voltage Pictures

#23. The Hurt Locker

Guy Pearce running from an explosion.



Little Monster Films

#22. Free Solo

A man in a red shirt free climbing a monolith.



Fox Searchlight pictures

#21. The Last King of Scotland

Forest Whitaker as a dictator giving a speech.



Castle Rock Entertainment

#20. Best in Show

Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy talk in front of a little dog before a show.



Arka Mediaworks

#19. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

A confident man stands on top of an elephant looking into the distance.



Icon Productions

#18. Hamlet

Glenn Close comforting an ill looking Mel Gibson as others look on worried.



South Pacific Pictures

#17. Whale Rider

A large group of people rowing in a long boat.



United Artists

#16. Bowling for Columbine

Michael Moore interacts with a cashier at a store



CONACULTA

#15. Like Water for Chocolate

Lumi Cavazos holding a baby in a kitchen.



Avenue Pictures

#14. The Player

Tim Robbins sitting on a black leather couch in front of old movie posters.



Cecchi Gori Group Tiger Cinematografica

#13. The Postman

An Italian postman with his mail bag in hand talking to a man seated on the beach.



StudioCanal

#12. Billy Elliot

A young boy practicing ballet with an instructor.



Renaissance Films

#11. Much Ado About Nothing

Keanu Reeves and Denzel Washington riding horses.



Columbia Pictures

#10. The Remains of the Day

Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson talk on a couch in the evening.



BBC Films

#9. Match Point

Jonathan Rhys Meyers talks to Matthew Goode and Scarlett Johansson, who are smiling with arms around one another.



Lawrence Bender Productions

#8. An Inconvenient Truth

Al Gore standing in front of an image of the globe.



Tomboy Films

#7. Waking Ned Devine

A group of people cheering in a bar with beers in hand.



Hell’s Kitchen Films

#6. In the Name of the Father

Daniel Day-Lewis and Pete Postlethwaite with bloodied faces.



New Market Capital Group

#5. Memento

Guy Pearce looking down at tattoos all over his body.



Merchant Ivory Productions

#4. Howards End

Emma Thompson kneeling before Anthony Hopkins and hugging his hand.



New Line Cinema

#3. Menace II Society

Two men looking seriously at something in the distance.



Claudie Ossard Productions

#2. Amélie

Audrey Tautou sitting in a bed looking at an album in front of a red wall.



CiBy 2000

#1. The Piano

Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin in all black staring at someone.