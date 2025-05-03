Vertical Entertainment

The movies leaving Hulu this month

With May typically marking a definitive shift into warmer weather, many of us are now switching out our winter wardrobes to prepare for the upcoming summer season. But as you’re packing away your sweaters and scarves, just know you’re not the only one preparing for change this month. Hulu is also getting ready to pack some of its content away—the streaming platform will be removing 23 movies in May 2025.

There are many reasons why a movie might leave Hulu—its popularity may not justify the cost of licensing it, or the rights may no longer be available, for example. Whatever the reason, you may want to go ahead and watch some of these movies before they’re gone.

If you’re a ’90s kid or a “Clueless” fan, you may be wondering what Alicia Silverstone has been up to these days. Unfortunately, you’re short on time to see some of her latest work on Hulu. Silverstone’s 2021 sci-fi thriller “Last Survivors,” where she plays a woman in a post-apocalyptic world, will be swiped from the streamer on May 4. Then, a few weeks later, “The Requin,” a 2022 horror-thriller that features Silverstone as one-half of a couple fighting for survival after getting stranded at sea, is disappearing from Hulu on May 27.

A few more 2022 films are also leaving the platform in May 2025. Hulu will lose “Both Sides of the Blade,” the 2022 French romantic thriller about a woman (Juliette Binoche) whose life spirals out of control when she reconnects with an ex, on May 3. Soon after, on May 10, Hulu also plans to say goodbye to the 2022 comedy “Bar Fight!,” which sees Melissa Fumero (of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fame) and Luka Jones (who starred on “Shrill”) play a former couple who battle for the rights to continue to patronize their favorite local bar.

Wondering what other movies will no longer be on Hulu once the month is over? Stacker compiled a list of the movies leaving Hulu in May 2025 using data from Reelgood. IMDb ratings and other data points were added for supplementary insights.

Stars Fell Again

Stars Fell Again

– Runtime: 88 minutes

– Genres: Romance and Comedy

– Director: V.W. Scheich

– Cast: James Maslow, Ciara Hanna, and Ali Faulkner

– Leaving on: May 1

After Everything

After Everything

– Runtime: 95 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Director: Hannah Marks

– Cast: Joey Power, Jeremy Allen White, and Maika Monroe

– Leaving on: May 1

Code Name Banshee

Code Name Banshee

– Runtime: 88 minutes

– Genres: Action & Adventure and Thriller

– Director: Jon Keeyes

– Cast: Jaime King, Antonio Banderas, and Tommy Flanagan

– Leaving on: May 1

Both Sides of the Blade

Both Sides of the Blade

– Runtime: 116 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Director: Claire Denis

– Cast: Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, and Grégoire Colin

– Leaving on: May 3

Last Survivors

Last Survivors

– Runtime: 98 minutes

– Genres: Crime and Thriller

– Director: Drew Mylrea

– Cast: Drew Van Acker, Alicia Silverstone, and Stephen Moyer

– Leaving on: May 4

Murder at Yellowstone City

Murder at Yellowstone City

– Runtime: 127 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Crime

– Director: Richard Gray

– Cast: Gabriel Byrne, Thomas Jane, and Isaiah Mustafa

– Leaving on: May 10

Bar Fight!

Bar Fight!

– Runtime: 84 minutes

– Genre: Comedy

– Director: Jim Mahoney

– Cast: Melissa Fumero, Luka Jones, and Rachel Bloom

– Leaving on: May 10

Italian Studies

Italian Studies

– Runtime: 81 minutes

– Genre: Drama

– Director: Adam Leon

– Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Simon Brickner, and Annabel Hoffman

– Leaving on: May 11

A Cops and Robbers Story

A Cops and Robbers Story

– Runtime: 84 minutes

– Genre: Documentary

– Director: Ilinca Calugareanu

– Leaving on: May 11

Not Going Quietly

Not Going Quietly

– Runtime: 96 minutes

– Genre: Documentary

– Director: Nicholas Bruckman

– Cast: Ady Barkan, Elizabeth Jaff, and Rachael King

– Leaving on: May 12

The Capote Tapes

The Capote Tapes

– Runtime: 98 minutes

– Genres: Biography and Documentary

– Director: Ebs Burnough

– Cast: Truman Capote, George Plimpton, and Kate Harrington

– Leaving on: May 13

All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997)

All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997)

– Runtime: 89 minutes

– Genres: Documentary and Music

– Director: Jeremy Elkin

– Cast: Josh Kalis, Mike Carroll, and William Strobeck

– Leaving on: May 14

Kandahar

Kandahar

– Runtime: 119 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

– Director: Ric Roman Waugh

– Cast: Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, and Travis Fimmel

– Leaving on: May 16

The Immaculate Room

The Immaculate Room

– Runtime: 92 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Mystery

– Director: Mukunda Michael Dewil

– Cast: Kate Bosworth, Emile Hirsch, and Ashley Greene

– Leaving on: May 16

Sundown

Sundown

– Runtime: 82 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Mystery

– Director: Michel Franco

– Cast: Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Iazua Larios

– Leaving on: May 16

Slash/Back

Slash/Back

– Runtime: 86 minutes

– Genres: Action & Adventure and Horror

– Director: Nyla Innuksuk

– Cast: Tasiana Shirley, Alexis Wolfe, and Nalajoss Ellsworth

– Leaving on: May 17

A Taste of Hunger

A Taste of Hunger

– Runtime: 104 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Director: Christoffer Boe

– Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Charlie Gustafsson, and Katrine Greis-Rosenthal

– Leaving on: May 25

The Requin

The Requin

– Runtime: 89 minutes

– Genres: Mystery and Horror

– Director: Lê Văn Kiệt

– Cast: Alicia Silverstone, James Tupper, and Deirdre O’Connell

– Leaving on: May 27

Intrigo: Death of an Author

Intrigo: Death of an Author

– Runtime: 106 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Crime

– Director: Daniel Alfredson

– Cast: Benno Fürmann, Ben Kingsley, and Tuva Novotny

– Leaving on: May 28

Try Harder!

Try Harder!

– Runtime: 85 minutes

– Genre: Documentary

– Director: Debbie Lum

– Cast: Debbie Lum, Lou Nakasako, and Nico Opper

– Leaving on: May 31

Gamestop: Rise of the Players

Gamestop: Rise of the Players

– Runtime: 94 minutes

– Genre: Documentary

– Director: Jonah Tulis

– Cast: Justin Dopierala, Rod Alzmann, and Dmitriy Kozin

– Leaving on: May 31

Mob Land

Mob Land

– Runtime: 112 minutes

– Genres: Action & Adventure and Crime

– Director: Nicholas Maggio

– Cast: John Travolta, Shiloh Fernandez, and Stephen Dorff

– Leaving on: May 31

The Last Tourist

The Last Tourist

– Runtime: 100 minutes

– Genre: Documentary

– Director: Tyson Sadler

– Cast: Elizabeth Becker, Sangduen Lek Chailert, and Costas Christ

– Leaving on: May 31