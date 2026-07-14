Regional grilling differences reveal America’s appetite for new flavors

Backyard grilling remains one of America’s most cherished culinary traditions. But while the rituals of outdoor cooking haven’t changed much, the flavors Americans are bringing to the grill are evolving.

A new YouGov survey conducted on behalf of Kikkoman Sales USA, Inc., soy sauce manufacturer and creator of bottled teriyaki, reveals that while consumers continue to rely on familiar grilling techniques, many are increasingly interested in experimenting with globally inspired flavors. The findings suggest Americans aren’t replacing grilling traditions—they’re expanding them, with teriyaki emerging as one of the most appealing internationally inspired flavor profiles.

Although regional and generational differences exist, Americans across the country share an interest in bringing new flavors to familiar grilled foods.

Outdoor Cooking Continues to Sizzle Across the Country

When the weather heats up, it’s time to bring out the sparklers, make s’mores, play a favorite party music mix, and fire up the grill.

Whether it’s for a casual weekend get-together, a family reunion, a neighborhood cookout, or Labor Day, outdoor cooking remains deeply connected to these gatherings and celebrations.

Among Americans who grill or cook outdoors, the top three most common outdoor cooking occasions are family gatherings (43%), special events and holidays (40%), and weekends (39%).

Outdoor cooking participation remains strong across all regions and generations, with Midwesterners leading the pack at 74% and Gen Z at 75%.

While Americans share a love of grilling, their cooking habits and flavor preferences vary across regions and generations. Many consumers are balancing long-standing cooking traditions with a growing interest in exploring new flavors, cuisines, and culinary experiences.

Americans are Bringing New Flavors to the Grill

Among outdoor cooks:

66% prefer using cooking techniques they already know.

59% want to experiment with different grilled food flavors.

54% want to explore different cuisines and flavors when eating grilled foods.

Consumers are Balancing Tradition with Experimentation

Confidence behind the grill is fueling experimentation with new cuisines and flavors. The interest in experimentation is reflected in the flavor profiles Americans want to bring to the backyard grill. While traditional barbecue remains popular, globally inspired flavors are increasingly becoming part of outdoor cooking routines.

Global Flavors Are Heating Up the Grill

At 74%, American BBQ is the leading flavor that consumers enjoy; however, flavor exploration is expanding beyond traditional barbecue profiles. Americans expressed interest in trying a variety of grilled food flavors in their outdoor cooking, with leading flavors being Mexican and Latin American at 57%, Mediterranean at 47%, and Japanese/teriyaki at 44%.

While Japanese/teriyaki flavors rank among the most popular internationally inspired grilling flavors, women are more likely than men to express interest in these flavors (47% versus 41%), and Millennials’ interest rises to 52%.

As consumers experiment with new flavor profiles, marinades and sauces often serve as the bridge between familiar grilling habits and new flavor experiences. Regional cooking habits can also influence how these ingredients are used, from marinating foods ahead of time to glazing or serving sauces alongside grilled meals.

Marinades and Sauces Are Driving Flavor Exploration

The survey suggests that sauces and marinades are often the gateway to flavor experimentation. Rather than changing what they grill, consumers are changing how they flavor it.

Among outdoor cooks:

56% frequently or always marinate foods before cooking.

44% frequently or always use sauces for dipping.

39% frequently or always glaze foods while cooking.

In the U.S.:

59% of Southerners and 63% of Westerners are more likely to regularly marinate than Midwesterners (51%) and Northeasterners (47%)

97% of Southerners and 93% of Midwesterners sometimes marinate foods

Nearly one-quarter (22%) of Americans always marinate foods. Teriyaki is often used to add flavor to grilled foods across a variety of proteins and vegetables, with chicken (85%), beef (63%), and vegetables (50%) as the most common pairings.

Additionally, 44% of outdoor cooks use teriyaki as a sauce when grilling, with more than half of those (55%) using it regularly as a marinade.

As far as regional differences in preparation and cooking styles go, regular use of teriyaki as a marinade among teriyaki users for outdoor cooking is most prominent in the South at 63%, while glazing is most prominent in the Northeast at 46%. A quarter of Southerners and 27% of Westerners also always marinate foods with teriyaki. These regional differences highlight just how versatile teriyaki truly is, adapting seamlessly whether it’s used as a marinade, a glaze, or a finishing sauce to suit the way different regions of the country like to cook.

Kikkoman Sales USA, Inc.

Recipes to Add a Legendary Twist to Grilling Time

Whether it’s time to set the patio table, throw a picnic blanket open, or hang string lights and paper lanterns, here are three teriyaki recipes that add an umami twist—from a Teriyaki BBQ Chicken Smash Burger piled high for backyard cookouts, to a Heirloom Tomato Salad with Grilled Steak perfect for a picnic spread, to a Grilled Salmon with Pineapple Sriracha Bang Bang Sauce that brings a little sweet heat to any lantern-lit evening—all specifically designed for how today’s consumers cook, experiment, and layer flavor across grilling occasions.

Regional Outdoor Cooking Traditions Inspire Interest in Global Flavors

The survey findings suggest that while regional preferences continue to shape how Americans grill, consumers are increasingly using outdoor cooking as an opportunity to explore new flavors. Familiar grilling techniques serve as a springboard for experimentation with new cuisines, ingredients, and flavors. From classic barbecue to globally inspired flavors like Japanese/teriyaki, Americans continue to find new ways to make outdoor cooking their own.

Methodology

The findings cited in this article come from an online survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of Kikkoman Sales USA from May 21-22, 2026. The survey included 1,196 nationally representative U.S. adults, including 840 respondents who grill or cook outdoors. The margin of error is approximately 3 percentage points.

This story was produced by Kikkoman Sales USA, Inc. and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.