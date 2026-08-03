What's really in America's lunchboxes, according to Instacart data

With back-to-school season quickly approaching, Instacart shares its data on what products and categories are seeing an uptick.

The Back-to-School Snack Surge

Going back to school doesn’t just change the daily routine; it also changes what’s in peoples’ carts. Here’s what Instacart purchase data reveals about how families stock up on food and snacks when school returns.

Each year, the same pattern emerges: Snack and lunch staples dip over summer break, then climb sharply starting in late July as back-to-school season kicks in.

Below are the top 10 back-to-school food categories Instacart tracked, ranked by how much they climb from summer into the school year.

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Variety pack snacks lead by a mile — up 41% versus the yearly average — followed by snack bites (+28%), and cereal bars (+20%). The pattern makes sense: These are the grab-and-go formats that fit neatly into a lunchbox or a backpack pocket.

Sunflower butter (+18%) is a standout for its niche status, likely driven by nut-free school policies.

Snack packs (+17%), yogurt tubes and pouches (+17%), gummy fruit snacks (+15%), and pudding snacks (+15%) all clock double-digit gains.

First Bell, First Bowl: What’s Trending in the Breakfast Cereal Aisle

Convenience is everything when it comes to the start of the school season, and at breakfast, cereal is still king — with orders containing cereal maintaining a steady drumbeat into the school year.

It’s a two-cereal race at the top

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios are neck and neck for the top spot in the nation, each claiming over 8% of all cereal orders, which is one in six boxes when combined.

Coming in just behind them: Frosted Flakes (5.1%), Cheerios (4.4%), Fruity Pebbles (4.0%), Lucky Charms (3.9%), Honey Bunches of Oats (3.7%), and Froot Loops (3.5%).

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Protein and better-for-you cereal is on the rise

The top-growing brands year over year were better-for-you brands like Farm Girl (+9,159%), The Real Cereal Co. (+304%), and Cheerios Protein (+123%). It’s part of a broader shift playing out across the grocery store: Consumers are increasingly reaching for products that pull more nutritional weight, including higher protein, less refined sugar, and cleaner ingredient lists. And with GLP-1 usage on the rise and American diets shifting fast, the appetite for high-protein, nutrient-dense options isn’t going anywhere.

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By popularity, three brands win the continent. Local quirks tell their own story

Ask which cereal is most popular in every state, and the map is strikingly tidy: Honey Nut Cheerios tops 32 states, Cinnamon Toast Crunch claims 19 across the South and lower Midwest, and Cheerios (plain) sweeps all of Canada.

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However, when you ask what each state buys far more of than the country overall, the map breaks out into 16 regional favorites. Suddenly you see Fruity Pebbles and Honey Bunches of Oats over-indexing in clusters, Krave and Reese’s Puffs popping up as local obsessions, and value brand Mom’s Best punching well above its national weight in a handful of states.

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This story was produced by Instacart and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.