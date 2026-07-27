10 science-backed ways to lower your golf score and stay safe on hot days

Hot summer days can benefit golfers who know how to manage the heat. Average scores are lower when temperatures are higher, according to historical weather studies of the U.S. Masters and PGA Tour. Because heat lowers air density, golf balls travel farther on hot days. Acclaimed golf instructor Andrew Rice has found that golfers gain about 2 yards of carry distance for every 10-degree temperature increase over 75 degrees.

However, extreme heat also increases health risks, especially for older players and people with preexisting health conditions. Playing golf on hot days stresses the body and can lead to heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration, and heart problems. Even under the best conditions, high temperatures can cause players to become fatigued, lose focus and underperform.

To benefit from the heat, you also need to protect yourself. BendPak shares 10 tips for keeping cool on the course.

1. Dress appropriately. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that covers the arms and legs. Light colors reflect the sun’s rays instead of absorbing them, keeping the fabric from heating up. Loose clothing allows air to flow across the skin and helps sweat to evaporate, which removes heat from your body.

2. Wear sun protection. Sunburn is not only painful, but it also affects the body’s ability to cool itself and can promote dehydration. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher before hitting the links. Reapply at least every two hours. Also wear sunglasses and a hat with a brim that shades the face, ears and back of the neck.

3. Lower your baseline temperature ahead of time. Don’t wait until you feel hot to try to cool down. Sports scientists recommend an active “pre-cooling” strategy to lower baseline core temperature before the round begins, creating a substantially larger “heat buffer” on the course. Consider taking a cold shower right before heading out, sipping an ice-slurry or blended frozen drink on the drive over, and sitting in an air-conditioned car (or clubhouse) until the last minute. Starting the first hole with a lower core temperature will help you stay comfortable longer.

4. Take a cart. A recent study found that walking imposes greater physical strain — marked by spikes in core temperature, elevated heart rates and higher post-round fatigue — and reduces players’ perceived performance compared to riding in a cart. Riding in a cart also saves energy the body can use to keep itself cool, since walking with a pushcart burns about 36% more calories than riding. Author Shane Ryan at Golf Digest recommends adding together the dew point and temperature; a combined total of 165 or higher indicates taking a cart is recommended.

5. Cool the cart. Take steps to make the cart a refuge on the course. A cart with a roof provides shade and makes it possible to avoid direct sunlight for most of the round. You can further reduce the interior temperature by adding a sunshade and a portable air conditioner or air cooler. A fan can help, but when temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher, public health organizations such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that using a fan can increase body temperature. Park in the shade whenever possible to prevent the seats and steering wheel from getting blisteringly hot while you’re taking your shots. Bring along a cooler full of cold drinks, ice, and chilled towels for the back of your neck and other pulse points.

6. Stay hydrated. Drink water and electrolyte-replenishment sports drinks consistently to restore fluids and electrolytes lost through sweat. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty. Drink 16 ounces of water about an hour before tee time and then continue sipping throughout the day. Remember, alcohol can cause dehydration and may increase the risk of heat-related illness if consumed in hot settings. The CDC also recommends limiting beverages high in sugar, sodium and caffeine.

7. Remember to snack. Digesting heavy foods increases metabolic heat production, adding to the physiological thermal load your body is already managing in the sun. Eating large, protein-heavy or high-fat meals right before or during a hot round forces blood away from your skin toward your stomach, compromising your body’s ability to cool itself. Skip the big meals and snack instead. Stick with small, easily digestible snacks like bananas, melons paired with protein like nuts or energy gels every few holes. These foods provide a steady supply of carbohydrates and essential electrolytes like potassium without making your digestive system work harder in the heat.

8. Pace yourself. When exercising in high temperatures, the heart works hard to send blood to both power your muscles and cool your skin, leading to a much higher heart rate and core temperature than performing at the same intensity on a cooler day. Forcing a normal intensity in the heat also burns through your body’s stored carbohydrates up to 25% faster than in cooler conditions, potentially leading to premature muscle fatigue. Intentionally slowing down and taking frequent breaks reduces your heart rate, conserves fluids and keeps your internal core temperature from spiking too high.

9. Start early or play late. Scheduling a tee time before 11 a.m. or after 4 p.m. allows you to avoid the peak sun hours and enjoy temperatures that are 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit cooler on average than midday. As a bonus, many sleep and sports science experts have found that mid-morning, late afternoon and early evening tee times are ideal from a performance perspective, as strength, flexibility, lung capacity and mental acuity are optimized during this time.

10. Don’t ignore warning signs. Pay attention to how you feel on the course. Fatigue, dizziness, headache and nausea are all symptoms of heat exhaustion. If you experience any of these issues, take a break in the shade or indoors to cool off, rest and rehydrate. Recognizing these symptoms early can help prevent more serious problems.

Playing a great round of golf in extreme summer heat is achievable with proper preparation. Physics demonstrates that heat can lower your score, but capitalizing on that advantage requires managing the effects temperature has on your body. By protecting yourself from the sun, using a well-stocked golf cart instead of walking and paying attention to warning signs, you can outsmart the elements.

This story was produced by BendPak and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.