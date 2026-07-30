Visitors to Utah’s national parks were asked to report anti-American signs. This is what they wrote

Last year, National Park Service rangers began hanging up signs on bathroom doors and in visitor centers at parks across the country. The signs bore a QR code asking for information on areas or services that need repair. It also asked visitors to report any signs that cast Americans in a “negative” light or that failed “to emphasize the beauty, grandeur and abundance of landscapes and other natural features.”

The request drew more than 35,000 comments, which the agency recently released in its Freedom of Information Act library. For this article, The Salt Lake Tribune reviewed the roughly 1,700 that referenced one of Utah’s five national parks or other federal lands within the state. Many were impassioned, verging on irate. Others were quite quippy.

The National Park Service did not respond to questions from The Salt Lake Tribune about what it planned to do with the responses. Yet, it’s unlikely they supplied much of the information the agency was looking for. Most respondents either railed against the request, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and the Trump administration’s public-lands policies, or made light of it.

“Feeling frustrated that I am watching rangers out in the park hanging up these ‘feedback signs’ when there’s one entrance gate open that takes 30 minutes to get through at minimum,” wrote one Zion National Park visitor. “Really seems like more rangers are needed, the workforce feels slim and stressed.”

Another Zion visitor commented: “Those towering cliffs? Too perfect. I’m not saying it’s alien architecture… but it’s definitely alien architecture.”

Below is a sampling of the comments made about each of Utah’s National Parks.

Leah Hogsten // The Salt Lake Tribune

Zion National Park (227 entries)

More park funding and support for the workforce were hot topics for most of Zion’s commenters. A few visitors requested improvements to trail signs around the Emerald Pools and Watchman Campground. However, none asked the National Park Service to alter an interpretive sign except to include more information about the lives and impacts of Native Americans on the land.

“Rangers: 10/10. Keep up the great work! Sec. Department of Interior/Doug: 0/10”

“I really loved all the plants and learning all the ways that the Indians used them. I wonder if we could have more signs showing how they survived these hot summers. Do you have programs where they can come teach? The diversity of Mormons was OK, but they seem kind of lame.”

“Soooooo much negativity about mountain lions who just want to cuddle.”

“There is a spot close to landing that has a bunch of fire ants that block a trail so please give them a quick death.”

“Love this park. Let’s keep it!”

“The truth and sanity of American history is embodied in the mission of the National Park Service, as stated on the visitor center exhibit. This park needs more resources, more staff, and a reservation system to manage visitation.”

“Doug Burgum hikes in crocs.”

Rick Egan // The Salt Lake Tribune

Bryce Canyon National Park (170 entries)

Of the comments left about the state’s public lands, the ones focused on Bryce Canyon were among the most creative. One person left the entire lyrics to David Bowie’s “Magic Dance” from the movie “Labyrinth,” which repeats the phrase “Who do?” Another suggested renaming the park “Thor’s Hammer National Park.” Yet they took on serious topics, too. In particular, they asked for more rangers and upgrades to the visitor’s center.

“Looks like hoodoos, but I’m 87% sure this is just a Martian chessboard.”

“I’ve noticed more signs with qr codes appearing in this beautiful natural landscape, distracting me from the beauty by reminding me of the offensive and deluded policies of the current ‘administration.’ Please remove them.”

“I visited as a snotty entitled teenager, but as an adult I think this park should have signage that tells all the parts of its history so other snotty teens could actually learn stuff.”

“There was this sign saying only white rocks are good rocks. That’s rockist.”

“The NPS should represent all people and all history!”

Trent Nelson // The Salt Lake Tribune

Capitol Reef National Park (88 entries)

A horse being kept near the Gifford House that needed its hooves trimmed and the recreational-vehicle dump station elicited more outcry than the informational signs at Capitol Reef.

“Why can’t I snorkel at the reef? Where are the fish?”

“Amazing, amazing park. I would actually like to see more detail on the history in the area, good, bad and ugly.”

“Too much focus on whitewashing American history by the current administration is preventing real information and learning of history based on actual history not MAGA nationalism and christofacism.”

“The visitor ‘Center’ is not located in the middle of the park.”

Bethany Baker // The Salt Lake Tribune

Arches National Park (221 entries)

Gaining entry to this park continues to be a hot topic after it dropped its timed-entry program this year. Commenters asked for a shuttle from Moab, the ability to pay the park entrance fee with cash and that America the Beautiful passes not feature Trump’s image. Another common complaint: No Bigfoot sightings.

“Thank you for seeking information on ‘any areas that need repair’ and ‘any services that need improvement.’ Now, push for increased staffing and funding for the Park Service so the needed repairs can be made and essential services provided!!”

“Paychecks of park rangers seem to be in need of repair. Maybe add another 0 to the end of each one for putting up with the current government?”

“Why is it so hot here? Can you not install air conditioners in the national park so that while we take our pictures? It’s a lot cooler?”

“Natural erosion? Or are these stone portals just turned off until the stars align?”

“Too orange. Too dry. 0/10”

Chris Detrick // The Salt Lake Tribune

Canyonlands National Park (98 entries)

A park ranger here drew several irate comments after apparently closing the Hans Flat Ranger Station 10 minutes before its listed closing time. Suggestions included adding more trail signs to prevent hikers from getting lost and allowing all-wheel-drive vehicles on 4×4 roads.

“Before we came to the park, they just finished changing the name of Squaw Butte to Salt Flat Butte. My complaint is that it took so long to remove racist names from our national parks. 22 years into the 21st century and we just got around to this? Yikes!”

“Yo man, that sign over in the trail near the campgrounds talked about how my favorite flower is dangerous to squirrels. Squirrel is my favorite animal too. I just don’t think that is appropriate, and it really offended me to see this natural part of America be represented that way.”

“Native Tribes should be way more involved in the running of this park. The amazing history of this land can be best told by those who lived here first.”

Francisco Kjolseth // The Salt Lake Tribune

Other federal lands in Utah (374 entries)

This category includes submissions for the Cedar Breaks, Golden Spike, Hovenweep, Natural Bridges, Rainbow Bridge and Timpanogos Cave national monuments, and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Notably, Bears Ears National Monument was not listed among the park sites in the document because it is managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service.

Though it has the most entries, several of them seem to come from the same person or group who left one-sentence messages alternately praising the parks and their impact on Americans and insulting Trump. The rest generally lauded parks and rangers in general. One in particular stood out, though: A Glen Canyon ranger named Bailey drew numerous compliments.

“Please do not erase history and the truth. We need all of our stories — the good, the bad, and the ugly — to understand ourselves fully as people and accept our imperfect humanity. We are not perfect and no people or nation ever has been or will be. Truth is power. We must sit with the bad moments of the past in order to make progress toward a better future.”

“Fund these places fully, don’t silence them. Negativity about the past is truth and gives us a chance to learn from our mistakes.”

“I go to parks and preserves to enjoy nature and learn something new about history, which includes all aspects of the story. I actually thought there should be more history represented regarding black and indigenous people. What I don’t go to parks and preserves to do is to be a whistleblower for a corrupt agenda.”

“Restricting free speech is anti-American. These signs are stupid.”

This story was produced by The Salt Lake Tribune and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.