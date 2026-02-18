Higher premiums, Medicare updates: Healthcare changes to expect in 2026

vchal // Shutterstock

In 2026, higher costs along with major shifts in Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage and Medicare will affect healthcare and health insurance affordability. Here, GoodRx, a platform for medication savings, breaks down what’s changing.

Key takeaways:

Expect higher premiums for your health insurance, regardless of type, in 2026.

More people are expected to opt out of insurance — including Affordable Care Act plans because of enhanced premium subsidies that expired — while seeking cash-pay healthcare.

Medicare has many changes, including higher costs, an original Medicare prior authorization pilot program in six states, and an option to change Medicare Advantage plans if a provider directory error guided your choice.

What are the major healthcare changes in 2026?

Anyone who needs healthcare, with or without health insurance, can expect changes in 2026. From higher costs to new avenues for access, healthcare is expected to work differently for many people in 2026.

Here are some shifts that might apply to you:

Will your premiums or out-of-pocket costs increase in 2026?

Most likely, yes. A survey of more than 1,700 U.S. employers found that paycheck deductions for premiums were expected to increase 5% to 6% in 2026 compared to 2025. For small employers, the premium hikes were estimated at 11% on average in an analysis of 318 businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

The reasons for higher premiums include:

How is ACA marketplace coverage changing in 2026?

ACA coverage will be more costly for most people. And some noncitizens who are present in the U.S. legally will lose access to marketplace plans. Many of the changes come as a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025. Here are some of the changes:

How to prepare for healthcare changes in 2026

How to best prepare for healthcare changes in 2026 will depend on your health insurance status. First, we’ll review what to consider if you have insurance, and then we’ll provide tips for people who won’t have coverage in 2026.

If you will have insurance

If you have insurance in 2026, it’s important to know what every plan you have covers and your expected cost-sharing, such as deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance. In addition to comprehensive health insurance, you also may have a:

If you won’t have insurance

Even if you don’t have health insurance coverage, there are some alternative ways to access care, such as:

Medicare changes in 2026

Medicare changes in 2026 include:

Were any Medicare Advantage plans dropped in 2026?

Most Medicare enrollees have fewer Medicare Advantage options in 2026. Medicare enrollees will be able to choose from an average of 32 standard Medicare Advantage plans with Part D coverage and seven standard Medicare Advantage plans without Part D for the 2026 coverage year. (These figures exclude special needs plans and other specialty coverage options.) In 2025, the average enrollee could choose from 34 standard Medicare Advantage plans with Part D and eight standard Medicare plans without Part D.

The bottom line

Higher costs dominate the changes associated with health insurance in 2026. This extends beyond expired Affordable Care Act enhanced premium subsidies to higher costs for people covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and employer-sponsored plans. The shift is so profound that many more people beyond the year-in-year-out uninsured are expected to skip insurance coverage in 2026 because of cost. If you end up without coverage, you have many self-pay options that can be affordable for you.

This story was produced by GoodRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.