America’s healthiest states
While poor health can strain personal finances through escalating medical bills, lost wages, and diminished earning potential, strong health often correlates with greater productivity, higher incomes, and lower overall healthcare costs. On a broader scale, healthier populations benefit from reduced societal burdens — like lower insurance premiums and fewer productivity losses — while enjoying enhanced quality of life through better energy, longevity, and community vitality.
With this in mind, SmartAsset analyzed all 50 U.S. states using 10 key health metrics, including self-reported physical and mental well-being, obesity rates, smoking prevalence, excessive drinking, air quality, sleep adequacy, and more.
Key Findings
- Utah and Colorado are the healthiest states. Utah ranks the healthiest state overall, thanks in part to having the lowest smoking rate (6.9%), cleanest outdoor air, and 97.2% of adults getting some sort of regular exercise. Colorado ranks second healthiest with the lowest obesity rate (25.0%) and the highest rate of adults who exercise (83.3%).
- Hawaiians enjoy the most physically and mentally healthy days. When compared to the rest of the nation, Hawaiians spend the fewest days feeling physically or mentally unwell, at 10.2% and 13.2%, respectively. Overall, Hawai‘i claims the title of third healthiest state.
- These states are the least healthy. West Virginia had the lowest health metrics, ranking worst in five out of ten categories, including poor mental health days (22.4%), smoking (22.3%), obesity (41.5%), diabetes (14.4%), and drug overdose deaths (78 per 100,000 residents). Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee and Ohio also ranked among the five least healthy states.
- Montana has the most heavy drinkers. 25.6% of legal-aged adults in Montana report binge or heavy drinking. North Dakota tails that at 25.1%, followed by Iowa (24.5%), Wisconsin (23.5%), and Vermont (23.0%). On the other side of the rankings, Utah (13.7%), Alabama (15.2%), and Kentucky (15.3%) have the fewest heavy drinkers.
- More than 40% of adults are obese in four states. West Virginia has the highest adult obesity rate at 41.5%. Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi also clock in with 40% obesity rates. Meanwhile, Colorado’s obesity rate is lowest nationwide at 25.0%.
America’s Healthiest States
States are ranked across 10 health metrics.
- Utah
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.08%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 17.29%
- Adults who smoke: 6.9%
- Adult obesity rate: 31.8%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 82.9%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 13.7%
- Air pollution density metric: 5.9
- Diabetes rate in adults: 8.9%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.17
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 65.7%
- Colorado
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.43%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 17.51%
- Adults who smoke: 10.9%
- Adult obesity rate: 25.0%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 83.3%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.6%
- Air pollution density metric: 5.65
- Diabetes rate in adults: 7.5%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 29.73
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 69.4%
- Hawai‘i
- Physically unhealthy days: 10.16%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 13.20%
- Adults who smoke: 10.5%
- Adult obesity rate: 27.0%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.4%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.7%
- Air pollution density metric: 3.7
- Diabetes rate in adults: 10.3%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.28
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 54.1%
- South Dakota
- Physically unhealthy days: 10.34%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 13.44%
- Adults who smoke: 14.6%
- Adult obesity rate: 37.2%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.7%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 22.4%
- Air pollution density metric: 5.4
- Diabetes rate in adults: 8.0%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 10.49
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 67.1%
- Vermont
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.39%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 18.48%
- Adults who smoke: 13.7%
- Adult obesity rate: 26.9%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 81.5%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 23.0%
- Air pollution density metric: 5.8
- Diabetes rate in adults: 7.0%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 37.47
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 70.0%
- Massachusetts
- Physically unhealthy days: 11.89%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.38%
- Adults who smoke: 10.7%
- Adult obesity rate: 27.1%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.4%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 20.4%
- Air pollution density metric: 6.75
- Diabetes rate in adults: 9.2%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 36.09
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.8%
- Minnesota
- Physically unhealthy days: 11.27%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.60%
- Adults who smoke: 13.4%
- Adult obesity rate: 33.6%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 80.1%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 22.6%
- Air pollution density metric: 6
- Diabetes rate in adults: 9.0%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 22.19
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 69.7%
- Wyoming
- Physically unhealthy days: 11.54%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 15.89%
- Adults who smoke: 15.9%
- Adult obesity rate: 34.6%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 78.3%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.6%
- Air pollution density metric: 4.75
- Diabetes rate in adults: 8.0%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.17
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.6%
- Nebraska
- Physically unhealthy days: 11.19%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 14.21%
- Adults who smoke: 13.6%
- Adult obesity rate: 35.6%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 75.9%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.9%
- Air pollution density metric: 6
- Diabetes rate in adults: 9.7%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 11.13
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 68.5%
- New Hampshire
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.84%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 19.08%
- Adults who smoke: 11.5%
- Adult obesity rate: 30.0%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 81.0%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 20.9%
- Air pollution density metric: 5.45
- Diabetes rate in adults: 8.1%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 31.80
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.2%
- Washington
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.13%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 17.86%
- Adults who smoke: 10.1%
- Adult obesity rate: 31.6%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 82.9%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 18.2%
- Air pollution density metric: 10.3
- Diabetes rate in adults: 8.8%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 28.95
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 67.2%
- Idaho
- Physically unhealthy days: 14.16%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.40%
- Adults who smoke: 12.4%
- Adult obesity rate: 33.6%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.0%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 17.8%
- Air pollution density metric: 7.2
- Diabetes rate in adults: 8.8%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 18.11
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.8%
- New Jersey
- Physically unhealthy days: 11.86%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 15.06%
- Adults who smoke: 10.7%
- Adult obesity rate: 29.0%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.2%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 18.4%
- Air pollution density metric: 8.1
- Diabetes rate in adults: 9.5%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 32.40
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 62.1%
- Maryland
- Physically unhealthy days: 11.40%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.15%
- Adults who smoke: 9.8%
- Adult obesity rate: 33.5%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.5%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 15.8%
- Air pollution density metric: 6.3
- Diabetes rate in adults: 10.5%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 43.95
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.3%
- Montana
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.58%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 18.40%
- Adults who smoke: 16.0%
- Adult obesity rate: 30.8%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 81.5%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 25.6%
- Air pollution density metric: 5.6
- Diabetes rate in adults: 7.1%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 17.20
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 67.1%
- Alaska
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.98%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 15.69%
- Adults who smoke: 16.2%
- Adult obesity rate: 32.3%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 78.7%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.7%
- Air pollution density metric: 5.3
- Diabetes rate in adults: 8.3%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 30.67
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 62.4%
- Connecticut
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.51%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.31%
- Adults who smoke: 10.3%
- Adult obesity rate: 30.7%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.5%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.1%
- Air pollution density metric: 7.8
- Diabetes rate in adults: 9.1%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 40.83
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.6%
- North Dakota
- Physically unhealthy days: 11.48%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 14.97%
- Adults who smoke: 15.8%
- Adult obesity rate: 36.2%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 76.4%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 25.1%
- Air pollution density metric: 5.5
- Diabetes rate in adults: 8.9%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 16.64
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.0%
- California
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.15%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 15.76%
- Adults who smoke: 9.9%
- Adult obesity rate: 28.3%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 78.4%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.9%
- Air pollution density metric: 12.6
- Diabetes rate in adults: 10.6%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 26.15
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 64.8%
- New York
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.95%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.32%
- Adults who smoke: 11.5%
- Adult obesity rate: 30.3%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 74.9%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.7%
- Air pollution density metric: 6.9
- Diabetes rate in adults: 9.9%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 29.17
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.2%
- Maine
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.80%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 18.77%
- Adults who smoke: 16.0%
- Adult obesity rate: 33.4%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.3%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 20.0%
- Air pollution density metric: 5.25
- Diabetes rate in adults: 9.0%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 44.16
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.6%
- Florida
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.42%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.84%
- Adults who smoke: 12.0%
- Adult obesity rate: 31.7%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 76.5%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 18.3%
- Air pollution density metric: 7.9
- Diabetes rate in adults: 9.6%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 34.38
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.2%
- Illinois
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.70%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 15.14%
- Adults who smoke: 12.8%
- Adult obesity rate: 33.0%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.9%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.3%
- Air pollution density metric: 8.65
- Diabetes rate in adults: 10.7%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 29.49
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.3%
- Rhode Island
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.52%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.88%
- Adults who smoke: 12.3%
- Adult obesity rate: 30.9%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 76.6%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 20.3%
- Air pollution density metric: 6
- Diabetes rate in adults: 10.0%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 39.30
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.8%
- Oregon
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.16%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 19.12%
- Adults who smoke: 12.8%
- Adult obesity rate: 31.1%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 81.5%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.5%
- Air pollution density metric: 12.05
- Diabetes rate in adults: 9.0%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 26.22
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 68.2%
- Virginia
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.66%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 17.78%
- Adults who smoke: 12.3%
- Adult obesity rate: 35.4%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.8%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.6%
- Air pollution density metric: 6.7
- Diabetes rate in adults: 11.3%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 28.41
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.1%
- Kansas
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.47%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 17.33%
- Adults who smoke: 15.1%
- Adult obesity rate: 36.5%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.4%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.5%
- Air pollution density metric: 7.3
- Diabetes rate in adults: 10.1%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 21.90
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.3%
- North Carolina
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.58%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.17%
- Adults who smoke: 14.9%
- Adult obesity rate: 34.2%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.3%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.6%
- Air pollution density metric: 6.7
- Diabetes rate in adults: 10.6%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 35.91
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 65.0%
- New Mexico
- Physically unhealthy days: 14.15%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.58%
- Adults who smoke: 15.5%
- Adult obesity rate: 33.4%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 76.1%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 18.5%
- Air pollution density metric: 5.4
- Diabetes rate in adults: 11.1%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 45.14
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 65.9%
- Iowa
- Physically unhealthy days: 11.64%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 15.50%
- Adults who smoke: 15.5%
- Adult obesity rate: 37.8%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 75.1%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 24.5%
- Air pollution density metric: 7.4
- Diabetes rate in adults: 10.2%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 14.40
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 65.8%
- Arizona
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.53%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 17.99%
- Adults who smoke: 13.1%
- Adult obesity rate: 33.5%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.4%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 20.0%
- Air pollution density metric: 6
- Diabetes rate in adults: 11.3%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 36.02
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.9%
- Pennsylvania
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.90%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 17.05%
- Adults who smoke: 15.6%
- Adult obesity rate: 32.9%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 79.2%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.8%
- Air pollution density metric: 7.8
- Diabetes rate in adults: 10.0%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 40.77
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.9%
- Michigan
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.19%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 18.59%
- Adults who smoke: 16.0%
- Adult obesity rate: 34.6%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.2%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 20.1%
- Air pollution density metric: 6.7
- Diabetes rate in adults: 9.9%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 29.43
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.6%
- Georgia
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.49%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 17.27%
- Adults who smoke: 12.8%
- Adult obesity rate: 37.4%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 76.8%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 16.5%
- Air pollution density metric: 8.8
- Diabetes rate in adults: 10.9%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 21.91
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.2%
- Wisconsin
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.07%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 18.02%
- Adults who smoke: 15.0%
- Adult obesity rate: 38.1%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 78.7%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 23.5%
- Air pollution density metric: 7.65
- Diabetes rate in adults: 8.8%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 28.93
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 66.1%
- Delaware
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.31%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.11%
- Adults who smoke: 13.8%
- Adult obesity rate: 38.0%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 77.3%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 17.0%
- Air pollution density metric: 7.3
- Diabetes rate in adults: 11.7%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 50.06
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 62.7%
- Texas
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.82%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 17.10%
- Adults who smoke: 12.0%
- Adult obesity rate: 35.7%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 74.7%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 18.8%
- Air pollution density metric: 8.1
- Diabetes rate in adults: 13.3%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 16.47
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 62.9%
- Nevada
- Physically unhealthy days: 14.90%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.25%
- Adults who smoke: 14.9%
- Adult obesity rate: 33.9%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 74.3%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.9%
- Air pollution density metric: 8.15
- Diabetes rate in adults: 8.8%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 29.43
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 60.7%
- South Carolina
- Physically unhealthy days: 12.55%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 17.42%
- Adults who smoke: 16.2%
- Adult obesity rate: 35.5%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 75.0%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.9%
- Air pollution density metric: 7.8
- Diabetes rate in adults: 10.9%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 39.23
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.4%
- Missouri
- Physically unhealthy days: 14.11%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 18.35%
- Adults who smoke: 17.8%
- Adult obesity rate: 36.7%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 75.8%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.9%
- Air pollution density metric: 7.5
- Diabetes rate in adults: 10.1%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 33.64
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 62.3%
- Indiana
- Physically unhealthy days: 14.02%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 18.24%
- Adults who smoke: 16.9%
- Adult obesity rate: 38.4%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 73.4%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 17.2%
- Air pollution density metric: 8.55
- Diabetes rate in adults: 11.2%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 38.32
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.4%
- Oklahoma
- Physically unhealthy days: 14.34%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 19.03%
- Adults who smoke: 16.0%
- Adult obesity rate: 40.6%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 71.4%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 15.4%
- Air pollution density metric: 8.9
- Diabetes rate in adults: 12.1%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 24.34
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 63.8%
- Kentucky
- Physically unhealthy days: 14.92%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.65%
- Adults who smoke: 17.6%
- Adult obesity rate: 38.1%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 74.9%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 15.3%
- Air pollution density metric: 8
- Diabetes rate in adults: 12.9%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 49.89
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 60.4%
- Alabama
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.58%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 19.22%
- Adults who smoke: 16.2%
- Adult obesity rate: 38.4%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 72.2%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 15.2%
- Air pollution density metric: 8.6
- Diabetes rate in adults: 13.5%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 26.13
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 58.6%
- Mississippi
- Physically unhealthy days: 13.52%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 16.91%
- Adults who smoke: 18.1%
- Adult obesity rate: 40.1%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 69.1%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 16.1%
- Air pollution density metric: 8.7
- Diabetes rate in adults: 13.8%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 24.06
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 61.4%
- Ohio
- Physically unhealthy days: 14.21%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 20.20%
- Adults who smoke: 17.7%
- Adult obesity rate: 38.4%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 76.0%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 21.2%
- Air pollution density metric: 7.85
- Diabetes rate in adults: 11.3%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 44.69
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 60.1%
- Tennessee
- Physically unhealthy days: 15.80%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 20.98%
- Adults who smoke: 19.2%
- Adult obesity rate: 39.1%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 73.5%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 18.1%
- Air pollution density metric: 7
- Diabetes rate in adults: 13.0%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 51.03
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 60.2%
- Louisiana
- Physically unhealthy days: 15.20%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 21.28%
- Adults who smoke: 17.1%
- Adult obesity rate: 40.3%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 72.5%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.6%
- Air pollution density metric: 8.3
- Diabetes rate in adults: 13.2%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 48.59
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 59.5%
- Arkansas
- Physically unhealthy days: 17.29%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 21.38%
- Adults who smoke: 19.9%
- Adult obesity rate: 37.9%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 69.8%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 19.0%
- Air pollution density metric: 8.3
- Diabetes rate in adults: 14.0%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 19.78
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 60.1%
- West Virginia
- Physically unhealthy days: 17.22%
- Mentally unhealthy days: 22.43%
- Adults who smoke: 22.3%
- Adult obesity rate: 41.5%
- Percent of adults getting exercise: 72.1%
- Percent of adults who drink heavily: 16.5%
- Air pollution density metric: 6.7
- Diabetes rate in adults: 14.4%
- Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people: 77.97
- Percent of adults getting at least 7 hours sleep: 57.4%
Data and Methodology
Data is for 2025 and comes from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. Data is age-adjusted and self-reported for adults, and include:
- Physically healthy days
- Mentally healthy days
- Rate of current smokers
- Percentage of the adult population that reports a body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 30 kg/m2.
- Percentage participating in physical activity during leisure time
- Rate of binge or heavy drinking
- Average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter (PM2.5).
- Percentage of adults aged 20 and above with diagnosed diabetes
- Number of drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 population
- Percent sleeping at least 7 hours per night
