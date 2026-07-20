Survey of 1,000+ users reveals widespread misconceptions about online pharmacy safety

If you’ve ever used an online pharmacy platform to get a prescription filled, you’re in good company. Millions of people do it, and trust in these platforms has been growing steadily. In fact, 62% of users of online pharmacy platforms say they trust some or all online pharmacies more now than they did in 2023.

That trust makes sense. Most well-known platforms are convenient, affordable, and legitimate. But the industry has a serious problem with bad actors, and illegitimate sites are getting harder to spot. They look like the real thing, but many require no prescription, no licensed provider, and no pharmacist review whatsoever.

A new survey of 1,024 online pharmacy users, conducted by Centiment on behalf of TelyRx, reveals widespread misconceptions about how these platforms are regulated. These critical misunderstandings, particularly regarding Food and Drug Administration approval and prescription oversight, could make it difficult for consumers to spot rogue sites and put them at serious risk of falling for a scam.

Key Takeaways

Users of online pharmacies widely misunderstand FDA approval. Most strikingly, 59% incorrectly believe vitamins and supplements are FDA-tested or approved. This is the category respondents most often got wrong, even though supplements can legally reach the market without notifying the FDA.

Most users (76%) assume a licensed medical professional signs off on their medical information. While this is true on legitimate platforms, thousands of rogue sites that look legitimate may have no pharmacist or provider involved at all.

64% of users have never doubted the safety of medications they’ve ordered online, but verification habits vary. Among the minority who have doubted their medications, price was the most commonly cited red flag — 42% grew suspicious when a deal seemed too good to be true.

Trust in online pharmacies is growing: 62% trust these platforms more than they did in 2023 due in part to their firsthand experience (36%), a sense of increased regulation (35%), and provider recommendations (34%).

FDA Approval Is Widely Misunderstood, Including Which Products Skip It Entirely

While there is a general consensus that FDA review keeps medications safe, the survey reveals that consumers are often unclear on how that process actually applies to what they order online.

In fact, younger generations showed a complete factual reversal of how products are actually regulated, believing vitamins are more strictly vetted than vaccines:

Millennials: 67% believe vitamins are FDA-approved, compared to just 53% for vaccines.

67% believe vitamins are FDA-approved, compared to just 53% for vaccines. Gen Z: 66% believe vitamins are FDA-approved, compared to 53% for vaccines.

Baby Boomers and Gen X respondents showed the opposite pattern, expressing greater confidence in vaccine regulation than in supplement oversight.

This is a critical misunderstanding of regulatory boundaries. The FDA regulates supplements as food products, not drugs, according to the National Institutes of Health and FDA guidance. Drugs, including prescription medications and vaccines, must prove they are safe and effective for a specific medical purpose before the FDA will approve them. Vaccines, in particular, are required to move through three phases of clinical trials before FDA approval is even considered.

Supplements don’t have to clear that bar. They can make general health claims, but they aren’t tested or approved to treat, cure, or prevent anything, and the FDA has no authority to review them before they hit shelves. Under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act, a company can even bring a supplement to market without notifying the FDA at all.

This confusion about what the FDA does or doesn’t approve extends directly into online pharmacy offerings. Among all respondents, 41% incorrectly believe compounded medications are FDA-tested and approved before reaching patients. Because compounded drugs are mixed by a pharmacist for a specific individual, they fall outside the standard FDA approval process.

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That distinction matters because, unlike FDA-approved drugs, compounded medications don’t go through years of clinical trials or the strict manufacturing quality controls that help ensure accurate dosing and consistent ingredients.

For a patient who doesn’t know the difference, it’s easy to assume one is as safe as the other. That assumption can lead to problems, particularly when ordering from platforms that aren’t transparent about what they’re actually dispensing.

Generics and brand-name drugs land on the other end of the spectrum: Both go through FDA approval, yet 34% of respondents don’t believe generics are FDA-tested, and 31% don’t believe brand-name medications are. Misunderstanding the approval status of these drugs, in either direction, leaves patients less equipped to evaluate what they’re ordering and less likely to spot a platform selling something it shouldn’t.

76% Believe Licensed Pros Review Online Prescriptions. For Rogue Sites, That’s Not a Guarantee.

A legitimate online pharmacy requires a licensed provider to review every prescription request, and a licensed pharmacist must dispense the order before it ships. The data shows the vast majority of respondents (76%) understand this, believing that a licensed professional signs off on their care.

However, the remaining 24% of respondents have an inaccurate or uncertain picture of this process:

10% believe the review is handled entirely by an AI algorithm.

11% admit they have no idea who handles it.

3% think the review is just a formality before payment goes through.

While the AI answer has a grain of truth (some platforms use AI screening before a human signs off), the remaining 14% are unaware of the safety checks required for their care.

This lack of awareness is precisely what rogue sites can exploit. On an illegitimate site that visually mimics a legitimate platform, there may be no pharmacist, no provider, and no safety check at all.

64% Have Never Doubted the Safety or Authenticity of Medications Ordered Online

Most people who order medications and prescription refills online have never stopped to question what they received. Nearly two-thirds (64%) say they’ve never doubted the safety or authenticity of their order, and 9% say the concept of doubting their medications hasn’t crossed their mind.

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That confidence can be well-placed, but only if the methods behind it are reliable. When asked how they determine whether a platform is trustworthy, respondents most commonly said they ask a doctor (39%), read online reviews (32%), or trust whoever recommended the platform (30%).

However, it’s worth being cautious about false promises. Some rogue sites falsely advertise products as FDA-approved, which means even the most common trust signals aren’t foolproof.

When consumers do spot reasons to doubt a platform or medication, the red flags they notice are concrete and specific. For example, medications not approved by the FDA cannot legally be imported from overseas, so taking note of where a package ships from can make a big difference.

Among the 27% of survey respondents who have questioned a medication they received:

42% grew suspicious because the price seemed too cheap.

30% had doubts after reading negative reviews.

28% noticed the medication shipped from outside the U.S.

24% said the packaging looked off when their order arrived.

Knowing these signals is useful, but things like altered packaging or an international shipping label only become visible to the consumer after an order has already been placed.

Younger Generations Vet Online Pharmacies Most Aggressively but Have the Shakiest Grasp of FDA Oversight

Younger respondents tend to find online pharmacy platforms through a broader mix of channels than older generations do. While doctors and insurance providers remain the top sources of discovery across all age groups, that specific channel dominates among Baby Boomers and Gen X slightly more than among Millennials and Gen Z.

Despite relying more on social media and advertisements for discovery, younger generations research a platform’s trustworthiness more actively than older respondents across nearly every method measured.

That pattern is clearest at the extremes. Gen Z and Millennials lead on almost all active verification methods, including checking government resources, reading reviews, and investigating via search engines or social media. Gen Z also leads all age groups in directly asking a doctor (45%).

Conversely, Baby Boomers are the most likely to assume a platform is trustworthy if it sells FDA-approved drugs (36%) and the least likely to say they verified a platform at all (18%).

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However, this proactive research from younger users doesn’t automatically translate to accurate regulatory knowledge. Checking more sources only helps if you know how to interpret what you find. The same younger generations who cross-reference platforms so aggressively still hold fundamental misconceptions about how vaccines and supplements are regulated.

62% Indicate Trust in Online Pharmacy Platforms Is Growing. Here’s How to Stay Safe from Scams

Trust in online pharmacies has been moving in a positive direction, with 62% of respondents saying they trust them more now than they did in 2023. Of that group, 27% said their trust grew for some platforms more than others, but not all.

For those who trust them more now, the top reasons were firsthand positive experience (36%), a sense that the industry has become more regulated or transparent (35%), and a provider recommendation (34%).

That overall trend is encouraging, but it’s only meaningful if that trust is being placed in platforms that have earned it.

How to Spot Online Pharmacy Scams

Sites that cut corners count on users not recognizing red flags. Here are some of the most common things to watch for before placing an online pharmacy order:

The site lets you purchase prescription medications without a valid prescription or any kind of medical consultation.

The price seems unusually low compared to what you’d pay at a local pharmacy.

The medication is shipped from outside the U.S.

The site lists no licensed U.S. pharmacist or anyone available to answer questions.

The packaging or labeling looks off when your order arrives.

The pharmacy isn’t verified by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) or doesn’t carry a LegitScript certification.

On legitimate platforms, those concerns don’t come up. You don’t need an existing prescription to place an order. Instead, each order is submitted as a prescription request that a licensed doctor must approve before anything is dispensed. Every medication comes from licensed U.S. wholesalers and FDA-approved manufacturers, and pricing is transparent with no hidden fees.

For a deeper look at what separates a legitimate platform from a risky one, check out this comprehensive guide on how to spot online pharmacy scams.

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Centiment on behalf of TelyRx. The survey was fielded from June 8-9, 2026, with results based on 1,024 completed surveys. To qualify, respondents were screened as U.S. adults aged 18 or older who have ever used an online pharmacy platform.

Data are unweighted, and the margin of error (MOE) is approximately 3% for the overall sample at the 95% confidence level. The MOE and confidence level for data filtered by specific demographics (subgroups) may differ from the overall result. Because these subgroups are naturally smaller than the total sample, they may have a larger margin of error than the approximate 3% for the full data set.

This story was produced by TelyRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.