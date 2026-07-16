How AI is reshaping higher education program discovery

Prospective college students used to begin with a search engine and a list of links. Many now begin with a question typed into ChatGPT or Claude, and an answer that may never send them to a university website at all.

The shift is no longer just a forecast. A Pew Research Center survey released in June 2026 found that 60% of U.S. adults say they have read AI-generated summaries at the top of search results, while 42% use AI chatbots to search for information.

For higher education, that shift is already showing up in learner behavior. A 2025 UPCEA and Search Influence study of prospective adult learners interested in online and continuing education found that nearly half use AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Gemini weekly and that 79% read Google AI Overviews. More than half of prospective students surveyed said they are more likely to trust brands cited in AI Overviews.

The implication, as the education technology company 2U laid out in a March article on AI and program discovery, is that visibility no longer depends mainly on where a program ranks in Google. It depends on how AI systems source, interpret, and present information about that program.

How AI is changing student discovery

Online higher-ed program marketing was, for years, a fairly settled discipline. The work centered on earning strong organic rankings and converting that visibility on a well-built program website, with paid placements filling the gaps. Because prospective students did their research online before applying, search visibility was the foundation that the rest of the funnel rested on.

That sequence is breaking down. Prospective students now meet AI-generated summaries early in their research, and those summaries pull in rankings, salary data, and community discussion from forums like Reddit. A learner’s impression of a program can form long before they visit its page or click an ad.

The shift is prompting some higher-ed providers to rethink how programs are surfaced and compared. Rather than optimizing for clicks, some institutions are investing in how their programs appear inside AI-generated answers, treating visibility within a chatbot response as the new threshold for discovery.

Higher-ed programs increasingly compete for citations and credibility inside AI answers rather than for clicks, a different test than ranking a page of links. A June 2026 SparkToro analysis of Similarweb clickstream data found that 68.01% of U.S. Google searches in the first four months of 2026 ended without a click.

What the early AI search data suggests

Hard numbers on AI-driven program discovery are still scarce, but much of what exists comes from the companies building for it. 2U, for its part, reports that partner programs adopting AI-discovery practices have seen their mentions in AI-generated summaries double, and that traffic arriving from ChatGPT has climbed since 2025 and converts at twice the rate of other organic sources.

The company reads the higher conversion as a sign that learners arriving through AI tools are further along in their decision-making. The figures are program-specific, but they point in the same direction as the broader market data.

A playbook built for how machines read

A few patterns sit underneath the data on higher-ed program performance in AI search. Authoritative, well-structured university websites tend to surface more often, because AI systems lean on credible sources when they generate answers. Pages that plainly answer who a program is for, what skills it builds, and what it leads to fare better than dense catalog copy. And consistency across sources matters, because models weigh websites, rankings, salary data, and public discussion together.

The emerging playbook starts with a simple technical premise: Content that AI systems cannot crawl will not surface in their answers. From there, the academic detail has to be translated into explicit, citable facts such as cost, format, skills, and outcomes. Pages should be built around the questions learners actually ask, and reputation signals from rankings, reviews, and public discussion need tending, since they feed back into how models rank programs over time. The common thread is that traditional search engine optimization (SEO) is no longer sufficient on its own.

What it means for universities

For institutions, the practical implication is that AI tools reward trusted, well-documented sources. This gives universities with strong reputations and clear program information a built-in edge, provided they can coordinate the technical, editorial, analytics, and reputation work that visibility now requires. But that coordination is harder than it sounds, and it is the kind of cross-functional effort many campuses are not structured to run alone.

AI-first discovery is still in its early stages, but the numbers suggest it is settling into the pattern its early advocates describe. The first impression of a program increasingly forms inside an AI answer, and being discoverable there is becoming a threshold for everything that follows in a prospective student’s research and comparison of higher-ed programs.

This story was produced by 2U and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.