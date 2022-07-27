Skip to Content
20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s


Three Lions // Getty Images

Chicago River dividing the city of Chicago, Illinois.


Chicago History Museum // Getty Images

The Chicago Theater

View of the Chicago Theatre from State and Lake L station


Robert Natkin // Getty Images

A Goldblatt’s man at home

A worker relaxes with a newspaper at home with wife and four children


Robert Natkin // Getty Images

A workers cottage neighborhood

Chicago street with three young children in front of a wood-sided home and a parked car


Universal History Archive // Getty Images

The end of an era

Rail streetcar on a Chicago street


Bettmann // Getty Images

The Regal Theater

Car and show signs posted outside of the Regal Theater


Bettmann // Getty Images

A Chicago-style protest

Protesters with dogs and signs about unemployment


Robert Natkin // Getty Images

Bronzeville

Children play on and around a pickup truck


Transcendental Graphics // Getty Images

A Chicago girl—or two

Group of women perched on an outdoor rail


Bettmann // Getty Images

The business district

High angle view of the Chicago Business District by night


Bettmann // Getty Images

A Chicago winter

Patrolman standing in deep snow and motions ‘drive slowly’ warnings to motorists


Chicago History Museum // Getty Images

Maxwell Street

Street scene on Maxwell Street near Halsted Street, Chicago


Bettmann // Getty Images

The Gaslight Club

Waitress serving drinks at the GasLight Club


Bettmann // Getty Images

Community outreach

Woman and children standing next to Free Vaccination sign


Bettmann // Getty Images

The Loop

Aerial night photograph of Chicago, Illinois


Bettmann // Getty Images

A Chicago Cubs icon

Chicago Cubs player Ernie Banks signs autographs at Wrigley Field


Bettmann // Getty Images

Preparing for a strike

Man places sign offering “strikers special” in window of tavern


Chicago History Museum // Getty Images

Dining out

A waitress takes order from a family out at a restaurant


Bettmann // Getty Images

The steel strike

A long line of striking steelworkers queue up to receive pay checks


Chicago History Museum // Getty Images

Maxwell Street Market

Merchants at Maxwell Street Market, Chicago


Bettmann // Getty Images

A World Series bid

Opening Day of 1959 World Series

