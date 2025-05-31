The 7 best haircuts for a receding hairline, according to barbers

Finding the best haircuts for a receding hairline isn’t just about covering up hair loss: It’s about choosing styles that work for you.

There’s no doubt a receding hairline can affect your confidence. But the right cut can make all the difference in helping you look and feel your best.

Hims asked expert barbers for their takes on the best haircuts for a receding hairline—styles that are flattering, easy to maintain, and confidence-boosting.

7 best haircuts for a receding hairline

To put together this list, Hims spoke to three hair care experts:

Darrius Peace, a salon owner, master barber, and natural haircare expert at Hayah Beauty

Salena Dowdy, a master cosmetologist, trichologist, and founder of Beautiful Tresses

Christopher McDaniel, a master barber and the founder of The Grooming Professionals

Check out their haircut recommendations below.

1. Buzz cut

When it comes to good haircuts for a receding hairline, the buzz cut is a classic for a reason. It’s low-maintenance, masculine, and creates a uniform appearance that makes thinning less noticeable. It also works for all hair textures.

“It’s a simple yet effective styling approach anyone can do at home,” says McDaniel. “Also, it pairs nicely with just about any facial hair style.”

By keeping everything short and tight, you minimize the contrast between the hairline and the rest of your hair. Plus, a buzz cut puts the focus on your face, not your scalp.

Barber Tip: Buzz cuts require regular maintenance, so Dowdy recommends seeing your barber often for touch-ups. “I highly suggest investing in a good pair of clippers to maintain the look at home,” she adds.

2. Crew cut with a longer top

Dowdy says a crew cut is her top choice for men with receding hairlines. “It gives the man more length on the top of the head without showing too much of the thin hair in the front,” she explains.

Peace and McDaniel also agree that crew cuts can be a great hairstyle for receding hairlines. “This short style gets gradually shorter as it approaches the crown, leaving the longest hair in the front,” McDaniel says.

Leaving some length on top gives you styling options (think slight volume or texture), which can draw attention upward instead of to your temples.

Barber Tip: A textured finish on top can create the illusion of thicker, fuller hair. A good styling product—like a pomade or hair gel—can help you create an effortless, tousled look.

3. Taper fade

A taper fade is another go-to men’s haircut for a receding hairline, especially if you want something modern. “It allows you to draw attention to the sides and back of your head for a polished look that shows you take your grooming seriously,” McDaniel explains.

With shorter sides, fades help blend your hair naturally into the skin, softening the look of a receding hairline without needing a drastic change in length up top.

“With proper blending, it can create the appearance of a fuller head of hair,” Dowdy says. “This haircut shows less of the receding hairline for most men.”

Feeling dramatic? You could even try a skin fade, which can camouflage a receding hairline by creating a smooth transition between the bald sides and the hairline.

Barber Tip: If you have curly hair, a taper fade with a messy, textured crop can add extra volume and emphasize your natural hair texture. A well-styled coif creates dimension and keeps eyes moving upward.

4. High top fade

Want a cut that leans a little edgier? Try the retro-inspired high top fade. If you want something bold, barbers agree it’s one of the best haircuts for a receding hairline.

While a taper fade has a gradual transition from shorter hair to longer hair on top, a high fade is a bit more dramatic, with a more abrupt change from short hair to long hair.

“Keeping the sides and back faded can draw the attention away from the hairline,” says Dowdy. “It can help to balance the haircut, making the hairline less noticeable.”

A high top fade focuses all the volume in the center of your scalp, taking attention off the sides where recession usually happens. Plus, it emphasizes height and structure rather than hairline shape.

Barber Tip: Peace suggests trying a high top fade that cascades with texture on the forehead. This can conceal or distract from a receding hairline.

5. Classic bald cut

The classic bald cut—recommended by Peace—is a timeless move if your hairline has moved past the â€œslightly recedingâ€ stage. Nothing says confidence like owning a clean, shaved look.

No fuss. No awkward hairline maintenance. Just a clean, smooth look that puts your best features front and center.

Barber Tip: Maintain a smooth shave with a moisturizing razor and use sunscreen daily to protect your scalp.

6. The Caesar cut or French crop

The Caesar cut (and its slightly trendier cousin, the French crop) is a go-to style for guys wanting to minimize the appearance of a slightly receding hairline.

Both styles feature short, blunt bangs that are brushed forward across the forehead. By bringing hair to the front, you visually soften and disguise a receding hairline or widow’s peak.

This look works well for people with straight or fine hair.

Barber Tip: Ask for texture through the top to avoid a flat, â€œhelmet hairâ€ effect. A little messiness makes the look more modern and less severe.

7. Undercut with a side-swept fringe

If you want a bit more style to play with, an undercut paired with a side-swept fringe (longer bangs pushed across the forehead) is a great choice.

This can work well for people with any hair texture, including curly or wavy hair.

The undercut keeps the sides clean and tight, drawing attention upward, while the side part covers the temples and softens the hairline’s shape. It’s a little edgier, but still super wearable.

Barber Tip: Keep the fringe layered and textured, not heavy or blunt. That way it moves naturally and doesn’t look like you’re trying too hard to hide anything.

How to choose the right haircut for your receding hairline

Choosing the right haircut isn’t about hiding your hairline—it’s about finding a style that complements your natural look and feels authentic to you.

Keep the following in mind:

Face shape matters. Certain styles (like a buzz cut) look great on angular faces, while longer tops balance out rounder face shapes.

Certain styles (like a buzz cut) look great on angular faces, while longer tops balance out rounder face shapes. Maintenance level. Be honest about how much effort you want to put into styling.

Be honest about how much effort you want to put into styling. Texture and thickness. Talk to your barber about your hair type and texture and how these factors might influence your chosen cut.

Peace also offers the following suggestions for styling with a receding hairline:

Go for sharp edges and lineups. This involves defining the hairline with a sharp, straight line. Peace says it makes a receding hairline less noticeable—plus it looks intentional.

This involves defining the hairline with a sharp, straight line. Peace says it makes a receding hairline less noticeable—plus it looks intentional. Try a layered fringe. If you’re going for a cut with more volume on top, you might be able to incorporate a fringe that lays over your hairline. This can hide a receding hairline.

If you’re going for a cut with more volume on top, you might be able to incorporate a fringe that lays over your hairline. This can hide a receding hairline. Use topical fibers. For thinning areas, topical fibers and hair loss concealers can cover bald spots—no wig needed.

Your best bet? Speak with a barber or stylist you trust. They can suggest a look that emphasizes your features and suits your lifestyle.

What are the worst men’s hairstyles for receding hairlines?

Just as some styles work well for people with receding hairlines, some might make your hairline look worse.

Avoid the following:

Slicked-back hairstyles. McDaniel and Peace both suggest avoiding a slicked-back hairstyle as it pulls the hair away from the forehead. This makes a receding hairline more noticeable.

McDaniel and Peace both suggest avoiding a slicked-back hairstyle as it pulls the hair away from the forehead. This makes a receding hairline more noticeable. Comb-overs. While there’s certainly a stylish way to do a comb-over, they often emphasize a receding hairline.

While there’s certainly a stylish way to do a comb-over, they often emphasize a receding hairline. Mohawks (or faux-hawks). Some people with receding hairlines can pull this off, especially during the early stages of thinning. But if your hair loss is more severe, this style will emphasize your receding hairline.

Some people with receding hairlines can pull this off, especially during the early stages of thinning. But if your hair loss is more severe, this style will emphasize your receding hairline. Pompadours. Generally, pompadour hairstyles will make a widow’s peak or receding hair look more obvious.

Generally, pompadour hairstyles will make a widow’s peak or receding hair look more obvious. Tight hairstyles. Dowdy warns against styles that put too much pressure on your hair follicles, including tight ponytails, dreads, and braids. This can cause a type of hair loss called traction alopecia.

Lastly, the biggest mistake you can make is not taking care of your hair in general. “Neglecting upkeep will enhance areas with missing hair,” Dowdy says.

Instead, see a barber for regular touch-ups and practice good hair care habits—including keeping your hair and scalp clean, healthy, and nourished. Need some hair routine guidance? Check out this guide to men’s hair care.

Treating a receding hairline

Not quite ready to say goodbye to your hairline? Good news—certain hair loss treatments can slow down hair loss and improve hair growth.

Consider trying one of the following treatments:

Finasteride. An oral medication approved by the FDA for treating male pattern hair loss (the usual culprit behind a receding hairline). Finasteride is available by prescription only.

An oral medication approved by the FDA for treating male pattern hair loss (the usual culprit behind a receding hairline). Finasteride is available by prescription only. Minoxidil. Another FDA-approved treatment that can promote hair growth by stimulating the hair follicles. Minoxidil foam and minoxidil solution are available over the counter.

Another FDA-approved treatment that can promote hair growth by stimulating the hair follicles. Minoxidil foam and minoxidil solution are available over the counter. Hair growth shampoos. These products often contain ingredients that reduce dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the hormone that causes male pattern hair loss. Try thickening shampoo with saw palmetto or ketoconazole.

Without treatment, a receding hairline usually gets worse over time. Ideally, you should start treating hair loss as soon as you notice hair thinning or other early signs of balding.

If you’re interested in trying a hair loss treatment, consider speaking with a healthcare professional—like a general practitioner or a dermatologist—about your options.

Want to learn more? Check out these guides on how to get thick hair and natural hair growth tips.

The bottom line: The best men’s haircuts for receding hairlines

If you’re feeling self-conscious about a receding hairline, the right haircut can make all the difference—to your face and to your confidence.

Here’s what to keep in mind about good haircuts for a receding hairline:

You have options. The best haircuts for receding hairlines include buzz cuts, crew cuts, high fades, taper fades, and the classic bald cut.

The best haircuts for receding hairlines include buzz cuts, crew cuts, high fades, taper fades, and the classic bald cut. Your natural features can influence your choice. Choose a haircut that works for your face shape, hair type, and lifestyle.

Choose a haircut that works for your face shape, hair type, and lifestyle. Your haircut will need upkeep. This includes going to your barber for regular touch-ups, keeping your hair clean, and practicing good scalp-care.

Last, but certainly not least—if your hairline is starting to recede, you don’t need to resign yourself to being bald forever. Hair loss medications, like finasteride and minoxidil, can help slow down hair loss significantly.

The key is to act as soon as you notice the early signs of balding. If you’re looking to stop your hairline from going anywhere, make an appointment with a healthcare professional today to discuss your treatment options.

This story was produced by Hims and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.