Gen Z spends 15 minutes less outside per day than Gen X

Gen Z spends 25 percent less time in nature than Gen X — because they don’t like going out alone and get too bored.

A poll of U.S. 2,000 adults revealed the average Gen Z adult averages just 49 minutes of outdoor time on weekdays, and mostly just to commute (24 percent).

This compares to Gen X, who spend 65 minutes a day outside, with 67 percent of Gen Z admitting they can go days without stepping out the door.

Bad weather (25 percent), not having enough hours in the day (16 percent), and not liking to be alone (16 percent) were the main things preventing Gen Z adults from going outside.

The study was commissioned by Super, Natural British Columbia, the official tourism body of British Columbia.

The trend toward staying indoors is reflected in popular culture, according to The Nature Rating. The SNBC tool enables users to discover how much nature is present in a film, show, book or song title.

Social psychologist Pelin Kesebir, who is working with the board, said: “Our research published in Perspectives on Psychological Science found that references to nature in songs, books, and films have been on a steady decline since the 1950s. This is symptomatic of a larger societal issue, as there is a strong link between what we consume and how we behave.”

The study also found one in five (19 percent) of the parents polled were concerned about the amount of time children spend outside — with the average youngster getting out for just 56 minutes a day.

Despite this, half of parents (50 percent) believe their children spend more time outside than they did at the same age.

But 25 percent worry they spend less time in nature than they did, with 36 per cent naming screentime as the biggest barrier.

It also emerged that where people live plays a big part in their relationship with nature – with two thirds of city residents (67 percent) claiming they could go days without leaving their home.

However, despite the barriers in getting outside, 67 percent said seeing the natural world on their screens directly inspires them to get outside.

Social media (36 percent), YouTube (35 percent), and TV shows (32 percent) are the main drivers fueling that inspiration.

The most influential shows inspiring nature outings were “Yellowstone” (21 percent), “Our Planet” (16 percent), and “Survivor” (14 percent).

Yet 46 percent of those surveyed via OnePoll in August 2025 feel there’s a nature deficit in the media and culture they consume.

“Art, media, and culture both reflect and shape our lived experiences, so the nature deficit in the content we consume signals a broader and concerning disconnect from the natural world,” Kesebir said.

“That’s why tools that encourage a healthier ‘nature diet’ in our media can be a powerful catalyst for inspiring real-world nature engagement.”

