Bogdan Sonjachnyj // Shutterstock

5 fall holidays worth decorating your fireplace for

The cozy aesthetic is trending, and at the forefront is your fireplace. Whether you have a traditional fireplace or an electric one, both are perfect for the fall. After all, what speaks cozier vibes than the warmth a fireplace gives you? And if you already live in a warm climate, what speaks cozier vibes than a fireplace without the heat? (If you know, you know.)

With fall bringing pumpkin spice lattes and sweater weather, it’s time to get your fireplace aligned with the times. Think blue and white palettes paired with beer, cornucopias and sunflowers. Modern Flames shares five fall holidays perfect for decorating your fireplace.

Decorate your fireplace Bavarian style for Oktoberfest

You don’t have to go to Germany to celebrate Oktoberfest — simply line your fireplace mantel with beer steins and mugs and fill them with your favorite ales for Oktoberfest vibes. Traditional Oktoberfest colors are blue and white, and having a Bavarian table runner or pennant banner will be enough to get you and your guests in the mood to celebrate. Lay out a delicious spread of Bavarian pretzels, bratwursts, and, of course, beer, and get ready to gather by the fireplace and be merry together.

All the pretty lights and colors will transform your traditional fireplace on Diwali

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, requires beautiful colors and lights to properly celebrate the holiday. Surround your mantel with diyas, oil lamps made of clay, candles, and decorative lanterns to make sure your fireplace is as luminescent as it could be. Create a rangoli, a traditional folk-art made of various materials, with vibrant colored powders, flower petals, and sweets. Finally, hang marigold garlands, which symbolize new beginnings and prosperity, above the mantel to complete the Diwali aesthetic. And if you have an electric fireplace that allows for color customization, customize the color and vibrancy of the flames.

Create spooky vibes around the fireplace for Halloween

Halloween is truly the best excuse to finesse spooky vibes within the house. Mixing the palette of black, white, purple, and orange can set the mood for a classic Halloween spirit, whereas a simple black and white palette is more modern and stylish for an elevated look. Add a variety of Halloween ornaments and details to complete your spooky look, such as cobwebs, jack-o-lanterns, skeletons, bats, ghosts, and ghouls.

Build an ofrenda on the mantel to celebrate Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos, or “The Day of the Dead,” is a time to celebrate our loved ones passing over to the other side. Build an ofrenda, an altar honoring the dead, by decorating your fireplace mantel with colorful Dia de los Muertos decorations and photographs of friends and family who have passed. Flor de Muerto, marigolds, have bright colors that help guide souls and spirits home, while papel picado, paper banners, are also made of bright colors and lacy designs, and when they move in the wind, let you know your loved ones are making their presence known. Finally, calaveras de azúcar, or sugar skulls, which represent both the inevitability of death and the joys of life, are the perfect detail to complete your ofrenda.

Spread gratitude with an iconic cornucopia by the fireplace during Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is meant to be shared with loved ones, and it is one of the most celebrated fall holidays. To decorate your fireplace in Thanksgiving-style, create a mixture of candles, autumn foliage, and bouquets of sunflowers in your palette of choice (nudes and neutrals vs. traditional fall colors); this will be sure to bring the warmth that is Thanksgiving to your living room. Add a signature centerpiece on the mantel, like a cornucopia, which symbolizes abundance, prosperity, and gratitude, as a stylish and significant fall décor piece for the occasion.

This story was produced by Modern Flames and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.