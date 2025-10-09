Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock

Study reveals 40% of homes damaged by clogged gutters

A 2025 survey by LeafFilter gutter protection reveals that 4 in 10 homeowners have experienced damage to their home from clogged or poorly maintained gutters. These issues range from leaks and overflows to basement flooding and foundation problems.

The research highlights homeowner habits, concerns, and challenges with gutter care. Findings show that while many recognize clogged gutters as a leading issue, a large share remain unprepared to address the risks effectively.

Gutter Neglect is Widespread

While it may seem obvious that twigs and debris, along with heavy storms, can cause problems for homeowners, the reality is that many neglect their gutters, treating gutter maintenance as an afterthought. 41% of homeowners clean or inspect gutters once or twice a year, according to the LeafFilter survey, while 27% wait until a problem arises.

The homeowners who perform gutter maintenance largely do it themselves: 52% handle gutter maintenance on their own, compared to 21% who hire professionals, per the survey.

That means many homes are vulnerable to expensive damage like water intrusion, foundation cracks, and mold growth.

Homeowners are also focusing on clogs over damage, potentially underestimating the real risk. When asked about their biggest concern with gutter maintenance, 45% said leaves and debris, compared with 17% for foundation damage and 14% for repair costs.

The Consequences of Gutter Neglect

If you wait until it’s too late—like during an unexpected downpour or the stress of storm season—the consequences can be serious.

Water Damage: With 40% of homeowners having already suffered damage to their homes, clogged gutters can lead to foundation cracks, basement flooding, and eroded landscaping.

DIY Risks and Oversight: While 52% of homeowners tackle cleaning themselves, 36% spend nothing on gutter upkeep—risking both injury and missed problems.

Why Fall Leaves and Hurricane Season are a Dangerous Combination

Fall is already the most challenging season for gutters because of the sheer amount of debris that comes from falling leaves, twigs, and other debris. But in many regions, hurricane season overlaps with autumn, compounding the risk. Heavy rains from storms require gutters to move massive amounts of water quickly and efficiently. This is why, in hurricane-prone areas, homeowners should complete a check in early fall and again after the heaviest drop.

According to the survey results, fall foliage drives many maintenance plans—but often not early enough. Around 36% of homeowners say fall is the season they remember to tackle gutters.

However, when gutters are clogged with seasonal debris, they simply can’t keep up. This leads to overflows that can seep into basements, leak into roofs, or erode soil around your foundation. Even one storm paired with blocked gutters can create lasting structural issues for your home.

When Should You Clean Out Your Gutters in the Fall?

The best time to clean your gutters is after the first big autumn leaf fall but before the first storm or freezing temperatures arrive. In many regions, this means tackling the job once in early-to-mid fall and again later in the season to catch lingering debris. If you live in an area affected by hurricane season or heavy storms, aim to clean earlier so your gutters are clear before severe weather hits.

By scheduling maintenance proactively and winterizing your gutters, you’ll help reduce the risk of clogs and water damage once cold and stormy weather sets in.

Fall Gutter Maintenance Checklist

Want a quick way to make sure your gutters are ready for the season? Use this checklist:

Remove leaves and twigs to help prevent clogs from forming.

Flush gutters and downspouts with a hose to help ensure water flows freely.

Check slope and flow so water drains away from your foundation.

Inspect for leaks, sagging, or loose hangers that can compromise performance.

Seal and tighten joints to help keep water from escaping through cracks.

Trim overhanging branches to help reduce the amount of debris falling into gutters.

Confirm splash blocks or downspout extensions are properly placed to help carry water away from your home.

Consider installing gutter guards for long-term protection and peace of mind.

By running through this list each fall, you’ll help minimize the risk of costly water damage and keep your home safer year-round.

Fall is the Perfect Time for Gutter Maintenance and Improvements

Fall leaves are one of the leading causes of gutter clogs, and when combined with the unpredictable storms of hurricane season, the stakes are higher than ever. Water damage from overflowing gutters isn’t just inconvenient—it’s expensive, widespread, and often entirely preventable. Yet too many homeowners take a reactive approach, waiting until damage has already occurred before addressing their gutters.

This fall, don’t wait for a storm to test your gutters. Take action now and help ensure your home is safer and more ready for whatever the season brings.

