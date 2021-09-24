stacker-Los Angeles



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

Metros where people in Los Angeles are getting new jobs

A metro’s job market has a big impact on whether people stay in a good job or leave for greener pastures where jobs may be more plentiful or where workers can find specific jobs in their industries. Areas with growing job markets like many spots in Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in the second quarter of 2020.



f11photo // Shutterstock

#20. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 453

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 275

— #7 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 178 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 469

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q2 2020: 467

— #15 most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Net job flow: 2 to Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI



Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#18. Salinas, CA

– Started a new job in Salinas, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 482

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Salinas, CA in Q2 2020: 275

— #4 most common destination from Salinas, CA

– Net job flow: 207 to Salinas, CA



skeeze // Pixabay

#17. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 491

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q2 2020: 342

— #9 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Net job flow: 149 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX



VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#16. Visalia, CA

– Started a new job in Visalia, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 584

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Visalia, CA in Q2 2020: 375

— #2 most common destination from Visalia, CA

– Net job flow: 209 to Visalia, CA



LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#15. Stockton, CA

– Started a new job in Stockton, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 594

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Stockton, CA in Q2 2020: 481

— #4 most common destination from Stockton, CA

– Net job flow: 113 to Stockton, CA



King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 759

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q2 2020: 1,248

— #12 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Net job flow: 489 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 809

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q2 2020: 522

— #9 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 287 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX



Public Domain

#12. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 834

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q2 2020: 400

— #4 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Net job flow: 434 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA



Pixabay

#11. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

– Started a new job in Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 968

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA in Q2 2020: 887

— #0 most common destination from Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

– Net job flow: 81 to Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA



randy andy // Shutterstock

#10. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 981

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q2 2020: 681

— #1 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Net job flow: 300 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV



DPPed// Wikimedia

#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 1,295

— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 758

— #1 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 537 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



nickchapman // Wikicommons

#8. Bakersfield, CA

– Started a new job in Bakersfield, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 1,554

— 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Bakersfield, CA in Q2 2020: 1,276

— #0 most common destination from Bakersfield, CA

– Net job flow: 278 to Bakersfield, CA



David Jordan // Wikicommons

#7. Fresno, CA

– Started a new job in Fresno, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 2,014

— 3.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Fresno, CA in Q2 2020: 1,115

— #0 most common destination from Fresno, CA

– Net job flow: 899 to Fresno, CA



Pixabay

#6. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 2,484

— 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q2 2020: 2,486

— #1 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Net job flow: 2 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA



CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

– Started a new job in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 2,828

— 4.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA in Q2 2020: 2,469

— #0 most common destination from Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

– Net job flow: 359 to Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA



Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 2,976

— 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q2 2020: 2,960

— #1 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Net job flow: 16 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA



en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 6,806

— 10.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 6,695

— #1 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Net job flow: 111 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA



SD Dirk // Flickr

#2. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 7,636

— 11.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 7,568

— #0 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Net job flow: 68 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#1. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 17,590

— 27.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q2 2020: 14,424

— #0 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Net job flow: 3,166 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA