stacker-Los Angeles



abriendomundo // Shutterstock

Highest paying jobs in Los Angeles that require a graduate degree

Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Los Angeles



ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#50. Occupational therapists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,610 (#8 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,480 (126,610 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,920)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

— Modesto, CA ($112,870)

Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.



National Eye Institute // Flickr

#49. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,610 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 6,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,800 (126,110 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($143,800)

— New Haven, CT ($142,330)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($136,230)

Job description: Conduct research dealing with the understanding of human diseases and the improvement of human health. Engage in clinical investigation, research and development, or other related activities.



Worawee Meepian // Shutterstock

#48. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $112,090 (#25 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,050 (14,570 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,340)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($139,930)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,150)

Job description: Conduct hearings to recommend or make decisions on claims concerning government programs or other government-related matters. Determine liability, sanctions, or penalties, or recommend the acceptance or rejection of claims or settlements.



Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $112,400 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,060 (61,100 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($145,990)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($120,040)

— Savannah, GA ($117,610)

Job description: Demonstrate and teach patient care in classroom and clinical units to nursing students. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Austin Community College // Flickr

#46. Veterinarians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $114,520 (#68 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

You may also like: Where people in Los Angeles are moving to most



Canva

#45. Audiologists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $119,420 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,230 (13,300 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Reno, NV ($151,460)

— Tulsa, OK ($128,620)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($127,210)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with hearing and related disorders. May fit hearing aids and provide auditory training. May perform research related to hearing problems.



S√∏ren Fuglede J√∏rgensen // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Mathematicians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $120,970 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,530 (2,460 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($138,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,980)

— Trenton, NJ ($131,570)

Job description: Conduct research in fundamental mathematics or in application of mathematical techniques to science, management, and other fields. Solve problems in various fields using mathematical methods.



Shane Global // flickr

#43. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $122,220 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,410 (22,790 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($129,500)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,390)

Job description: Teach languages and literature courses in languages other than English. Includes teachers of American Sign Language (ASL). Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#42. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $122,920 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,780 (91,170 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,920)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($115,740)

— Rochester, NY ($115,080)

Job description: Teach courses in drama, music, and the arts including fine and applied art, such as painting and sculpture, or design and crafts. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



indukas // Shutterstock

#41. Physicists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $124,020 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $137,700 (16,160 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($170,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,290)

Job description: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Los Angeles



Wikimedia Commons

#40. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $125,020 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,290 (111,320 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)

— Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)

Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.



Kzenon // Shutterstock

#39. Optometrists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $125,810 (#69 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440 (36,690 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.



Florida Fish and Wildlife // flickr

#38. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $127,110 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,740 (14,030 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($143,000)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($127,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,240)

Job description: Teach courses in criminal justice, corrections, and law enforcement administration. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#37. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $129,430 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,130 (38,520 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($162,430)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($142,380)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($141,860)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the application of physical laws and principles of engineering for the development of machines, materials, instruments, processes, and services. Includes teachers of subjects such as chemical, civil, electrical, industrial, mechanical, mineral, and petroleum engineering. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Tulane Public Relations // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $130,150 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,180 (13,420 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($130,150)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($123,960)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($117,690)

Job description: Teach courses in sociology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Los Angeles



Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Physician assistants

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $130,450 (#47 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.



Petekub // Shutterstock

#34. Economists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $132,430 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,880 (17,520 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,980)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($142,580)

Job description: Conduct research, prepare reports, or formulate plans to address economic problems related to the production and distribution of goods and services or monetary and fiscal policy. May collect and process economic and statistical data using sampling techniques and econometric methods.



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#33. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $133,450 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,740 (5,590 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($133,450)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,900)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,560)

Job description: Teach courses in anthropology or archeology. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



uroburos // pixabay

#32. Geography teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $133,830 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,160 (3,720 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($133,830)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,760)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($103,790)

Job description: Teach courses in geography. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#31. Education administrators, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $135,290 (#27 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,200 (140,880 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Los Angeles metro area



Kenny Holston // flickr

#30. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $135,560 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,430 (14,730 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,140)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($100,260)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to recreation, leisure, and fitness studies, including exercise physiology and facilities management. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Canva

#29. Dentists, general

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $137,020 (#232 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#28. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $138,440 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,710 (11,750 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($147,900)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($138,440)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($135,290)

Job description: Teach courses in the physical sciences, except chemistry and physics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching, and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#27. Business teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,090 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,270 (79,810 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($174,050)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($172,650)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($149,740)

Job description: Teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,190 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 7,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Los Angeles



Lucky Business // Shutterstock

#25. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,380 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,630 (21,530 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($136,630)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($136,080)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the chemical and physical properties and compositional changes of substances. Work may include providing instruction in the methods of qualitative and quantitative chemical analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching, and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#24. Pharmacists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $141,330 (#27 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 12,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.



Irina.stelea // Wikimedia Commons

#23. History teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $141,390 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,630 (20,450 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($146,320)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,390)

— Rochester, NY ($128,550)

Job description: Teach courses in human history and historiography. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



COD Newsroom // Flickr

#22. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $141,420 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,340 (64,800 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,420)

— Fresno, CA ($130,580)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($121,510)

Job description: Teach courses in English language and literature, including linguistics and comparative literature. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#21. Computer and information research scientists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $142,620 (#7 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $130,890 (30,220 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090)

Job description: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors. Develop solutions to problems in the field of computer hardware and software.

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#20. Nurse practitioners

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $142,770 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.



Maj. Jimmy Do // U.S. Air Force

#19. Sociologists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,030 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,420 (2,470 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,030)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($115,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,090)

Job description: Study human society and social behavior by examining the groups and social institutions that people form, as well as various social, religious, political, and business organizations. May study the behavior and interaction of groups, trace their origin and growth, and analyze the influence of group activities on individual members.



Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#18. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,510 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,940 (28,430 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,510)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($127,650)

— Fresno, CA ($122,590)

Job description: Teach courses in communications, such as organizational communications, public relations, radio/television broadcasting, and journalism. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Canva

#17. Family medicine physicians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,880 (#248 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,920

National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370 (98,590 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#16. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $144,370 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,320 (51,500 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($195,730)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,980)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($147,290)

Job description: Teach courses in biological sciences. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Los Angeles



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#15. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $147,770 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,760 (49,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,770)

— Fresno, CA ($129,330)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($126,580)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to mathematical concepts, statistics, and actuarial science and to the application of original and standardized mathematical techniques in solving specific problems and situations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



I. Noyan Yilmaz // // Shutterstock

#14. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $150,620 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,520 (5,860 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,620)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($125,850)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($124,540)

Job description: Teach courses in environmental science. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#13. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $153,430 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,680 (32,230 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($153,430)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($150,480)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,650)

Job description: Teach courses in computer science. May specialize in a field of computer science, such as the design and function of computers or operations and research analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#12. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $155,670 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $131,850 (28,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,940)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($210,160)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($185,950)

Job description: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. May sentence defendant in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines. May determine liability of defendant in civil cases. May perform wedding ceremonies.



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#11. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $164,310 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,720 (13,080 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($180,450)

— Rochester, NY ($175,010)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($171,450)

Job description: Teach courses in economics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Los Angeles



Canva

#10. Pediatricians, general

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $166,800 (#52 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570 (27,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.



Canva

#9. Family and consumer sciences teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $170,120 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,580 (2,270 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay: data not available

Job description: Teach courses in childcare, family relations, finance, nutrition, and related subjects pertaining to home management. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lawyers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $180,220 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 38,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.



Unsplash

#7. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $185,580 (#79 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $251,650 (37,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)

— Akron, OH ($297,710)

— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.



Suzanne M. Day // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Nurse midwives

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $191,440 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,540 (7,120 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870)

Job description: Diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team. May provide well-woman gynecological care. Must have specialized, graduate nursing education.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Los Angeles



abriendomundo // Shutterstock

#5. Astronomers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $201,920 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $126,250 (1,910 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($201,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,950)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($133,080)

Job description: Observe, research, and interpret astronomical phenomena to increase basic knowledge or apply such information to practical problems.



Canva

#4. General internal medicine physicians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $203,940 (#79 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,870

National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960 (50,600 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.



Canva

#3. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $219,570 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $239,120 (18,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.



LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#2. Psychiatrists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $252,080 (#26 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $217,100 (25,540 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.



Canva

#1. Orthodontists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $262,340 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $237,990 (5,040 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($286,050)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($262,340)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($255,620)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat dental malocclusions and oral cavity anomalies. Design and fabricate appliances to realign teeth and jaws to produce and maintain normal function and to improve appearance.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor