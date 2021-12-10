

Highest-paying jobs in Los Angeles

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Los Angeles, the annual mean wage is $63,660 or 13.1% higher than national mean of $56,310, while the highest-paying occupation makes $262,340. Read on to see which jobs make the list.



#50. Training and development managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $136,400

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.



#49. Nuclear engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $136,680

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,130

– Employment: 15,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($140,060)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($139,530)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,680)

– Job description: Conduct research on nuclear engineering projects or apply principles and theory of nuclear science to problems concerned with release, control, and use of nuclear energy and nuclear waste disposal.



#48. Dentists, general

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $137,020

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830

– Employment: 95,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

– Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.



#47. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $138,440

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,710

– Employment: 11,750

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($147,900)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($138,440)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($135,290)

– Job description: Teach courses in the physical sciences, except chemistry and physics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching, and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#46. Sales managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $139,590

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 27,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.



#45. Business teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,090

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,270

– Employment: 79,810

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($174,050)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($172,650)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($149,740)

– Job description: Teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#44. Compensation and benefits managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,140

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $137,160

– Employment: 16,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.



#43. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,190

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010

– Employment: 262,480

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.



#42. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,380

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,630

– Employment: 21,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($136,630)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($136,080)

– Job description: Teach courses pertaining to the chemical and physical properties and compositional changes of substances. Work may include providing instruction in the methods of qualitative and quantitative chemical analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching, and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#41. Petroleum engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,620

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,330

– Employment: 27,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($185,130)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($178,240)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($174,910)

– Job description: Devise methods to improve oil and gas extraction and production and determine the need for new or modified tool designs. Oversee drilling and offer technical advice.



#40. General and operations managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $141,130

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 92,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.



#39. Pharmacists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $141,330

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460

– Employment: 315,470

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

– Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.



#38. History teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $141,390

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,630

– Employment: 20,450

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($146,320)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,390)

— Rochester, NY ($128,550)

– Job description: Teach courses in human history and historiography. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#37. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $141,420

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,340

– Employment: 64,800

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,420)

— Fresno, CA ($130,580)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($121,510)

– Job description: Teach courses in English language and literature, including linguistics and comparative literature. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#36. Computer and information research scientists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $142,620

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $130,890

– Employment: 30,220

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090)

– Job description: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors. Develop solutions to problems in the field of computer hardware and software.



#35. Nurse practitioners

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $142,770

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510

– Employment: 211,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.



#34. Sociologists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,030

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,420

– Employment: 2,470

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,030)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($115,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,090)

– Job description: Study human society and social behavior by examining the groups and social institutions that people form, as well as various social, religious, political, and business organizations. May study the behavior and interaction of groups, trace their origin and growth, and analyze the influence of group activities on individual members.



#33. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,510

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,940

– Employment: 28,430

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,510)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($127,650)

— Fresno, CA ($122,590)

– Job description: Teach courses in communications, such as organizational communications, public relations, radio/television broadcasting, and journalism. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#32. Family medicine physicians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,880

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,920

National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370

– Employment: 98,590

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.



#31. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $144,370

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,320

– Employment: 51,500

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($195,730)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,980)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($147,290)

– Job description: Teach courses in biological sciences. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#30. Art directors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $147,070

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,490

– Employment: 40,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,660)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,260)

– Job description: Formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for visual productions and media, such as print, broadcasting, video, and film. Direct workers engaged in artwork or layout design.



#29. Air traffic controllers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $147,230

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $127,440

– Employment: 22,190

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($157,220)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($155,420)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,840)

– Job description: Control air traffic on and within vicinity of airport, and movement of air traffic between altitude sectors and control centers, according to established procedures and policies. Authorize, regulate, and control commercial airline flights according to government or company regulations to expedite and ensure flight safety.



#28. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $147,770

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,760

– Employment: 49,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,770)

— Fresno, CA ($129,330)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($126,580)

– Job description: Teach courses pertaining to mathematical concepts, statistics, and actuarial science and to the application of original and standardized mathematical techniques in solving specific problems and situations. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#27. Purchasing managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $149,820

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.



#26. Human resources managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $149,980

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,590

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.



#25. Commercial pilots

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $150,360

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.



#24. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $150,620

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,520

– Employment: 5,860

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,620)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($125,850)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($124,540)

– Job description: Teach courses in environmental science. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#23. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $153,430

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,680

– Employment: 32,230

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($153,430)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($150,480)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,650)

– Job description: Teach courses in computer science. May specialize in a field of computer science, such as the design and function of computers or operations and research analysis. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#22. Advertising and promotions managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $154,490

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,560

– Employment: 22,490

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($220,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organization, or on an account basis.



#21. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $155,670

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $131,850

– Employment: 28,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,940)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($210,160)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($185,950)

– Job description: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. May sentence defendant in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines. May determine liability of defendant in civil cases. May perform wedding ceremonies.



#20. Financial managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $158,070

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 35,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.



#19. Marketing managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $160,680

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.



#18. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $164,310

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,720

– Employment: 13,080

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($180,450)

— Rochester, NY ($175,010)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($171,450)

– Job description: Teach courses in economics. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#17. Pediatricians, general

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $166,800

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570

– Employment: 27,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.



#16. Family and consumer sciences teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $170,120

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,580

– Employment: 2,270

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay: data not available

– Job description: Teach courses in childcare, family relations, finance, nutrition, and related subjects pertaining to home management. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



#15. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $170,850

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.



#14. Natural sciences managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $178,880

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,670

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,930

– Employment: 75,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.



#13. Lawyers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $180,220

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 38,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910

– Employment: 658,120

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

– Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.



#12. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $181,340

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.



#11. Architectural and engineering managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $182,720

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.



#10. Computer and information systems managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $184,170

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 22,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.



#9. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $185,580

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $251,650

– Employment: 37,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)

— Akron, OH ($297,710)

— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

– Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.



#8. Nurse midwives

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $191,440

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,540

– Employment: 7,120

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870)

– Job description: Diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team. May provide well-woman gynecological care. Must have specialized, graduate nursing education.



#7. Astronomers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $201,920

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $126,250

– Employment: 1,910

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($201,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,950)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($133,080)

– Job description: Observe, research, and interpret astronomical phenomena to increase basic knowledge or apply such information to practical problems.



#6. General internal medicine physicians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $203,940

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,870

National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960

– Employment: 50,600

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

– Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.



#5. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $218,970

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,590

National

– Annual mean salary: $186,870

– Employment: 83,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($259,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($254,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($252,430)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo. Requires Federal Air Transport certificate and rating for specific aircraft type used. Includes regional, national, and international airline pilots and flight instructors of airline pilots.



#4. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $219,570

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $239,120

– Employment: 18,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

– Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.



#3. Chief executives

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $242,230

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.



#2. Psychiatrists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $252,080

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $217,100

– Employment: 25,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.



#1. Orthodontists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $262,340

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $237,990

– Employment: 5,040

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($286,050)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($262,340)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($255,620)

– Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat dental malocclusions and oral cavity anomalies. Design and fabricate appliances to realign teeth and jaws to produce and maintain normal function and to improve appearance.