Highest paying jobs in Los Angeles for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Chris Hondos // Getty Images

#50. Animal control workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $64,530 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,680

– Employment: 11,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($64,530)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($59,740)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($59,440)

– Job description: Handle animals for the purpose of investigations of mistreatment, or control of abandoned, dangerous, or unattended animals.



wandee007 // Shutterstock

#49. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $64,600 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,040

– Employment: 22,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

– Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.



Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#48. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,630 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,810

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.



Canva

#47. Glaziers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,690 (#16 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($89,250)

— Salem, OR ($85,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,240)

– Job description: Install glass in windows, skylights, store fronts, and display cases, or on surfaces, such as building fronts, interior walls, ceilings, and tabletops.



Unsplash

#46. Structural iron and steel workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,750 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

Canva

#45. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $66,040 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,400

– Employment: 44,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($80,010)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($71,030)

– Job description: Operate equipment used for applying concrete, asphalt, or other materials to road beds, parking lots, or airport runways and taxiways or for tamping gravel, dirt, or other materials. Includes concrete and asphalt paving machine operators, form tampers, tamping machine operators, and stone spreader operators.



Canva

#44. Model makers, wood

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $66,440 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,600

– Employment: 800

– Metros with highest average pay: data not available

– Job description: Construct full-size and scale wooden precision models of products. Includes wood jig builders and loft workers.



Jat306 // Shutterstock

#43. Millwrights

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $66,880 (#22 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.



Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

#42. Carpenters

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $67,330 (#22 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 26,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.



Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#41. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $67,920 (#100 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 15,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#40. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,250 (#119 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 17,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#39. Lodging managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,470 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.



Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#38. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $69,390 (#75 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 44,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.



fizkes // Shutterstock

#37. Public safety telecommunicators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $69,660 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,800

– Employment: 93,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,100)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($79,340)

– Job description: Operate telephone, radio, or other communication systems to receive and communicate requests for emergency assistance at 9-1-1 public safety answering points and emergency operations centers. Take information from the public and other sources regarding crimes, threats, disturbances, acts of terrorism, fires, medical emergencies, and other public safety matters. May coordinate and provide information to law enforcement and emergency response personnel. May access sensitive databases and other information sources as needed. May provide additional instructions to callers based on knowledge of and certification in law enforcement, fire, or emergency medical procedures.



welcomia // Shutterstock

#36. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $70,090 (#16 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

Bigflick // Shutterstock

#35. Correctional officers and jailers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $70,180 (#14 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.



Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#34. Advertising sales agents

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $70,470 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#33. Model makers, metal and plastic

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $71,390 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– Employment: 3,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($73,480)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($72,620)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($71,390)

– Job description: Set up and operate machines, such as lathes, milling and engraving machines, and jig borers to make working models of metal or plastic objects. Includes template makers.



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#32. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,690 (#8 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 21,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.



Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#31. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,620 (#84 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 62,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#30. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,730 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.



Canva

#29. Transportation inspectors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,210 (#53 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.



Olena Yakobchuk // Shutterstock

#28. Airfield operations specialists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,340 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,360

– Employment: 10,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($80,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($77,920)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,840)

– Job description: Ensure the safe takeoff and landing of commercial and military aircraft. Duties include coordination between air-traffic control and maintenance personnel, dispatching, using airfield landing and navigational aids, implementing airfield safety procedures, monitoring and maintaining flight records, and applying knowledge of weather information.



Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#27. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,530 (#24 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.



g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#26. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,440 (#179 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 8,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#25. Electricians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,470 (#19 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 23,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.



Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#24. Private detectives and investigators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,690 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#23. Real estate brokers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,470 (#28 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.



John Leung // Shutterstock

#22. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $79,960 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.



Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#21. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,330 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#20. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,940 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 10,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.



Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#19. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $82,050 (#69 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.



Canva

#18. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,000 (#13 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 5,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.



sculpies // Shutterstock

#17. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $85,950 (#23 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 17,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.



Pixabay

#16. Surveying and mapping technicians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,090 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,010)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($79,790)

– Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#15. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,220 (#11 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 13,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.



Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#14. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,870 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#13. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $90,950 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.



Unsplash

#12. Choreographers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $91,380 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 3,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($91,380)

— Spartanburg, SC ($70,940)

— New Haven, CT ($68,140)

– Job description: Create new dance routines. Rehearse performance of routines. May direct and stage presentations.



michaeljung // Shutterstock

#11. Power plant operators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $91,580 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

NancyS // Shutterstock

#10. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $93,500 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,130

– Employment: 2,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,120)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($93,500)

– Job description: Enforce fire regulations, inspect forest for fire hazards, and recommend forest fire prevention or control measures. May report forest fires and weather conditions.



Lovely Bird // Shutterstock

#9. Power distributors and dispatchers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $93,550 (#16 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,200)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($126,870)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,200)

– Job description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.



Canva

#8. Construction and building inspectors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $96,380 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.



Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock

#7. Gas plant operators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $97,370 (#2 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.



Canva

#6. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,570 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#5. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,180 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.



Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,900 (#56 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 6,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.



Prath // Shutterstock

#3. Detectives and criminal investigators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $126,320 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.



Skycolors // Shutterstock

#2. Commercial pilots

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $150,360 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.



Canva

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $170,850 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

