What Los Angeles’ immigrant population looked like in 1900


Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images

Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images

#1. Germany


Bettmann // Getty Images

#2. England


Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#3. Canada


FPG // Getty Images

#4. China


FPG // Getty Images

#5. Ireland


Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#6. France


Alexander Alland, Jr. // Getty Images

#7. Mexico


Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images

#8. Sweden


Bettmann // Getty Images

#9. Italy


Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#10. Scotland


UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images

#11. Switzerland


Bettmann // Getty Images

#12. Austria


Samuel Hopwood // Getty Images

#13. Russia


Bettmann // Getty Images

#14. Denmark


Buyenlarge // Getty Images

#15. Norway


Bettmann // Getty Images

#16. Wales


Historical // Getty Images

#17. Japan


Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images

#18. Poland


ullstein bild // Getty Images

#19. Spain


FPG // Getty Images

#20. Belgium


Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#21. Holland


Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#22. Australia


Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images

#23. Hungary


ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images

#24. South America


ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images

#25. Pacific Islands (except Phillipine Islands)


FPG // Getty Images

#26. Bohemia


Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images

#27. Born at sea


Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#28. West Indies (except Cuba and Puerto Rico)


David RUBINGER // Getty Images

#29. Portugal


Print Collector // Getty Images

#30. Asia (except China, Japan, and India)


Interim Archives // Getty Images

#31. Greece


Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#32. India


Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images

#33. Cuba


Bettmann // Getty Images

#34. Turkey


David RUBINGER // Getty Images

#35. Roumania


Keystone-France // Getty Images

#36. Finland


Bettmann // Getty Images

#37. Africa


Historical // Getty Images

#38. Atlantic Islands


Bettmann // Getty Images

#39. Central America


Bettmann // Getty Images

#40. Other countries


Bettmann // Getty Images

#41. Europe (not otherwise specified)


Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images

#42. Luxemburg

