Highest-paying business jobs in Los Angeles

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

#27. Tax preparers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $57,060

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)



#26. Credit counselors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $59,620

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)



#25. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,010

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)



#24. Fundraisers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $69,570

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)



#23. Cost estimators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,610

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#22. Training and development specialists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,000

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)



#21. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,480

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,180

– Employment: 11,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)



#20. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,770

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 38,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)



#19. Loan officers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,260

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)



#18. Human resources specialists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,290

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 29,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

#17. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)



#16. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)



#15. Labor relations specialists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,810

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)



#14. Compliance officers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,390

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)



#13. Logisticians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,900

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#12. Insurance underwriters

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,000

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)



#11. Credit analysts

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,820

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)



#10. Accountants and auditors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $89,700

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 59,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)



#9. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)



#8. Financial and investment analysts

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $97,150

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#7. Financial examiners

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,290

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)



#6. Budget analysts

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,640

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)



#5. Project management specialists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $101,600

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 28,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)



#4. Management analysts

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,630

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 32,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)



#3. Financial risk specialists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $112,050

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

#2. Personal financial advisors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $114,660

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)



#1. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,410

– Employment: 12,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)