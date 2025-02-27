Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Los Angeles metro area

The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

#30. Brea, CA

– 1-year price change: +$67,444 (+6.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$374,730 (+51.6%)

– Typical home value: $1,101,081 (#57 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Los Alamitos, CA

– 1-year price change: +$69,574 (+4.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$543,564 (+55.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,525,675 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Garden Grove, CA

– 1-year price change: +$70,574 (+7.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$343,773 (+55.0%)

– Typical home value: $969,370 (#73 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Cerritos, CA

– 1-year price change: +$73,129 (+7.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$330,596 (+46.7%)

– Typical home value: $1,038,296 (#63 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

– 1-year price change: +$73,446 (+7.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$395,160 (+63.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,019,133 (#65 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Aliso Viejo, CA

– 1-year price change: +$78,757 (+8.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$386,997 (+64.8%)

– Typical home value: $983,959 (#70 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Westminster, CA

– 1-year price change: +$78,819 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$368,253 (+53.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,058,350 (#61 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Rancho Mission Viejo, CA

– 1-year price change: +$82,970 (+7.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$503,345 (+69.2%)

– Typical home value: $1,230,365 (#43 most expensive city in metro)

#22. La Palma, CA

– 1-year price change: +$83,012 (+7.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$421,279 (+58.5%)

– Typical home value: $1,141,469 (#55 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Huntington Beach, CA

– 1-year price change: +$83,326 (+6.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$482,588 (+58.8%)

– Typical home value: $1,303,292 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

#20. San Juan Capistrano, CA

– 1-year price change: +$83,765 (+7.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$511,684 (+67.6%)

– Typical home value: $1,268,928 (#41 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Placentia, CA

– 1-year price change: +$85,140 (+8.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$397,025 (+58.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,076,493 (#58 most expensive city in metro)

#18. La Canada Flintridge, CA

– 1-year price change: +$85,785 (+3.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$761,040 (+47.4%)

– Typical home value: $2,368,088 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Orange, CA

– 1-year price change: +$90,216 (+8.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$402,953 (+57.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,105,049 (#56 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Dana Point, CA

– 1-year price change: +$92,040 (+6.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$679,611 (+71.7%)

– Typical home value: $1,627,967 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Costa Mesa, CA

– 1-year price change: +$98,137 (+8.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$512,033 (+63.8%)

– Typical home value: $1,314,753 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Ladera Ranch, CA

– 1-year price change: +$100,175 (+7.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$564,060 (+70.6%)

– Typical home value: $1,362,689 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Yorba Linda, CA

– 1-year price change: +$104,130 (+8.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$526,558 (+62.4%)

– Typical home value: $1,370,897 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Mission Viejo, CA

– 1-year price change: +$104,730 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$493,479 (+69.6%)

– Typical home value: $1,202,367 (#47 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Laguna Hills, CA

– 1-year price change: +$105,679 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$501,446 (+69.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,218,544 (#44 most expensive city in metro)

#10. San Clemente, CA

– 1-year price change: +$107,539 (+7.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$735,517 (+80.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,651,629 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Lake Forest, CA

– 1-year price change: +$110,020 (+10.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$490,740 (+69.2%)

– Typical home value: $1,200,278 (#48 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Tustin, CA

– 1-year price change: +$115,562 (+10.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$466,153 (+65.5%)

– Typical home value: $1,177,416 (#50 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Fountain Valley, CA

– 1-year price change: +$117,089 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$532,705 (+67.6%)

– Typical home value: $1,321,171 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Laguna Niguel, CA

– 1-year price change: +$125,585 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$631,284 (+80.0%)

– Typical home value: $1,420,127 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#5. North Tustin, CA

– 1-year price change: +$142,056 (+9.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$688,521 (+67.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,711,390 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Newport Beach, CA

– 1-year price change: +$173,504 (+5.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,360,161 (+69.3%)

– Typical home value: $3,321,652 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Villa Park, CA

– 1-year price change: +$180,983 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$964,714 (+76.1%)

– Typical home value: $2,231,820 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Coto de Caza, CA

– 1-year price change: +$193,318 (+11.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$881,032 (+82.2%)

– Typical home value: $1,952,206 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Irvine, CA

– 1-year price change: +$207,552 (+15.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$698,291 (+80.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,561,760 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

