ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Los Angeles metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Los Angeles metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. Data was available for 152 cities and towns.

You may also like: How inflation of 10 items in Los Angeles compares to the rest of the US





Stacker

#30. Sierra Madre, CA

– Typical home value: $1,417,211

– 1-year price change: +4.4%

– 5-year price change: +44.0%

Stacker

#29. Laguna Niguel, CA

– Typical home value: $1,420,127

– 1-year price change: +9.7%

– 5-year price change: +80.0%

Stacker

#28. Redondo Beach, CA

– Typical home value: $1,452,449

– 1-year price change: +2.2%

– 5-year price change: +35.7%

Stacker

#27. Topanga, CA

– Typical home value: $1,468,579

– 1-year price change: -2.0%

– 5-year price change: +39.5%

Stacker

#26. Los Alamitos, CA

– Typical home value: $1,525,675

– 1-year price change: +4.8%

– 5-year price change: +55.3%

You may also like: Los Angeles 7-day weather forecast

Stacker

#25. Irvine, CA

– Typical home value: $1,561,760

– 1-year price change: +15.3%

– 5-year price change: +80.9%

Stacker

#24. South Pasadena, CA

– Typical home value: $1,586,213

– 1-year price change: +3.1%

– 5-year price change: +42.7%

Stacker

#23. Dana Point, CA

– Typical home value: $1,627,967

– 1-year price change: +6.0%

– 5-year price change: +71.7%

Stacker

#22. El Segundo, CA

– Typical home value: $1,631,798

– 1-year price change: +0.9%

– 5-year price change: +37.7%

Stacker

#21. Ladera Heights, CA

– Typical home value: $1,633,854

– 1-year price change: +1.2%

– 5-year price change: +46.5%

You may also like: Highest-rated ice cream shops in Los Angeles by diners

Stacker

#20. San Clemente, CA

– Typical home value: $1,651,629

– 1-year price change: +7.0%

– 5-year price change: +80.3%

Stacker

#19. Santa Monica, CA

– Typical home value: $1,673,029

– 1-year price change: -2.1%

– 5-year price change: +9.8%

Stacker

#18. Calabasas, CA

– Typical home value: $1,674,984

– 1-year price change: +1.6%

– 5-year price change: +47.6%

Stacker

#17. North Tustin, CA

– Typical home value: $1,711,390

– 1-year price change: +9.1%

– 5-year price change: +67.3%

Stacker

#16. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

– Typical home value: $1,827,179

– 1-year price change: -0.4%

– 5-year price change: +48.9%

You may also like: Here are the top-selling used cars in the Los Angeles metro area

Stacker

#15. Coto de Caza, CA

– Typical home value: $1,952,206

– 1-year price change: +11.0%

– 5-year price change: +82.2%

Stacker

#14. Rolling Hills Estates, CA

– Typical home value: $1,995,879

– 1-year price change: +0.9%

– 5-year price change: +51.1%

Stacker

#13. Bradbury, CA

– Typical home value: $2,101,681

– 1-year price change: +0.5%

– 5-year price change: +19.3%

Stacker

#12. Hermosa Beach, CA

– Typical home value: $2,118,839

– 1-year price change: -0.4%

– 5-year price change: +29.6%

Stacker

#11. Villa Park, CA

– Typical home value: $2,231,820

– 1-year price change: +8.8%

– 5-year price change: +76.1%

You may also like: Recently opened restaurants in the Los Angeles area

Stacker

#10. La Canada Flintridge, CA

– Typical home value: $2,368,088

– 1-year price change: +3.8%

– 5-year price change: +47.4%

Stacker

#9. San Marino, CA

– Typical home value: $2,603,431

– 1-year price change: +1.5%

– 5-year price change: +17.8%

Stacker

#8. Palos Verdes Estates, CA

– Typical home value: $2,681,848

– 1-year price change: +0.1%

– 5-year price change: +41.7%

Stacker

#7. Laguna Beach, CA

– Typical home value: $2,909,666

– 1-year price change: +1.4%

– 5-year price change: +54.1%

Stacker

#6. Manhattan Beach, CA

– Typical home value: $2,966,377

– 1-year price change: -1.3%

– 5-year price change: +31.3%

You may also like: Highest-rated steak restaurants in the Los Angeles area by diners

Stacker

#5. Rolling Hills, CA

– Typical home value: $3,066,242

– 1-year price change: -0.5%

– 5-year price change: +39.4%

Stacker

#4. Malibu, CA

– Typical home value: $3,208,626

– 1-year price change: -3.1%

– 5-year price change: +37.5%

Stacker

#3. Newport Beach, CA

– Typical home value: $3,321,652

– 1-year price change: +5.5%

– 5-year price change: +69.3%

Stacker

#2. Beverly Hills, CA

– Typical home value: $3,453,888

– 1-year price change: -6.5%

– 5-year price change: +7.2%

Stacker

#1. Hidden Hills, CA

– Typical home value: $4,791,166

– 1-year price change: -0.1%

– 5-year price change: +51.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated Southern restaurants in Los Angeles by diners