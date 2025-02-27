Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.





‘The Lonely Crowd’ Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ashley (female lead) (lead, female, 28-40)

— Peter (male lead) (lead, male, 30-45)

— Michelle (day player, female, 28-35)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Untitled Campy Sci-fi Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Gordy (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-35)

— Ally (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18-40)

— Princess (supporting, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Henry’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Samantha (lead, female, 25-55)

— Factory Farm Lawyer Merrick (lead, male, 35-65)

— Ingrid (supporting, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Feature Thriller Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— News Anchor (day player, 30-60)

— Radio News Host (voiceover, 18-100)

— Marty (day player, male, 45-55)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Young Behemoths’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Party or Wedding Extras (background extra, 18-50)

— Bennett ” Ben 2″ (supporting, male, non-binary, trans male, 30-40)

— Justin (supporting, male, 30-50)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Fear Anonymous’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Victoria (lead, 21-100)

— Kelvin (lead, 25-100)

— Jack (lead, male, 25-100)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘YouTube Series Fraud Investigation’

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Fraudster (lead, female, male, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

‘Dudley’ Season 2, Extras’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Airport Travelers (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Cage In The Wild’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Winona (lead, female, 18-24)

— Paige (supporting, female, 20-25)

— Katie (day player, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Bunderkin:’ An Animated Mystery/Adventure Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Keekee “Know-It-All” (voiceover, female, 12-100)

– Average hourly rate: $200

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Handyman’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Isabella (lead, female, male, 21-31)

— Marco (supporting, male, 21-31)

— Tess (supporting, female, 40-55)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Vertical Soap Opera, Assistant Post Supervisor’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Video Editor (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Untitled10’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

— DJ’s Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

— Catalina (supporting, female, 22-28)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

