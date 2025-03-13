Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.





‘Mental’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Tatiana (supporting, female, 18-35)

— Donnie Darrington (supporting, male, 30-50)

— Doris (supporting, 50-100)

– Average hourly rate: $104

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Dark Matter of Anna’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Anna (lead, female, non-binary, 32-52)

— Jack (day player, male, trans male, 25-35)

— Leslie (day player, female, 50-70)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Fortune of Bay’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

— Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Major Returning HBO Series, Background Talent’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— TikTok Party Guests (background extra, 18-40)

— Seedy Gentlemen Club Patrons (background extra, 25-80)

— Strippers (background extra, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘500 Pearl’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenna (supporting, female, 25-38)

— Boyle (supporting, male, 35-65)

— Nikki (lead, female, 25-38)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

’33 Days’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Janet Ellington (supporting, female, 18-100)

— Steps (supporting, male, 24-45)

— Maite (lead, female, 22-40)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Everything, Sooner or Later’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Girl (lead, female, 18-23)

— Guy (lead, male, 18-23)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Lifestyle Interview Series’

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Interview Subject (content creators & real people, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $40

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

‘Assimilate’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Subject 13 (lead, male, 20-30)

— Detective Carter (supporting, 30-40)

— Sarah Walker (day player, female, 25-38)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Fair Wind Blowing Warm’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Gigi (lead, female, 25-37)

— Baz (lead, male, 25-39)

— Officer (day player, male, 35-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Spider-Man: Fallout,’ Fan-Film’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Extras (background extra, 10-70)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the short film here

‘The Girl With No Talent’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Cultured’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Frankie (lead, 18-45)

— Cree (lead, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Untitled10’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

— Catalina (supporting, female, 22-28)

— DJ’s Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Vertical Soap Opera, Assistant Post Supervisor’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Video Editor (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

