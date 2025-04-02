Skip to Content
Los Angeles 7-day weather forecast

By
Published 12:34 AM

Stacker created the forecast for Los Angeles, California using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 68 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 49 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 6 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Sunday, March 2

– High of 62 °F, low of 51 °F (41% humidity)
– Fair with a 87% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
– Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:20 AM, sunset at 5:50 PM

Monday, March 3

– High of 64 °F, low of 50 °F (25% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
– Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:18 AM, sunset at 5:51 PM

Tuesday, March 4

– High of 68 °F, low of 52 °F (42% humidity)
– Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:17 AM, sunset at 5:51 PM

Wednesday, March 5

– High of 60 °F, low of 52 °F (63% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (19 mm of rain)
– Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:16 AM, sunset at 5:52 PM

Thursday, March 6

– High of 59 °F, low of 50 °F (45% humidity)
– Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)
– Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:15 AM, sunset at 5:53 PM
– First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

– High of 63 °F, low of 49 °F (25% humidity)
– Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
– Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:13 AM, sunset at 5:54 PM

Saturday, March 8

– High of 68 °F, low of 52 °F (23% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:12 AM, sunset at 5:55 PM

