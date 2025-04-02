Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘The Alpha’s Virgin Captive’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Evelyn (lead, female, 18-25)

— Dominic (lead, male, 21-30)

— Justin (supporting, male, 40-60)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Mental’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Tatiana (supporting, female, 18-35)

— Donnie Darrington (supporting, male, 30-50)

— Doris (supporting, 50-100)

– Average hourly rate: $104

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Fortune of Bay’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

— Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘YouTube Series Fraud Investigation’

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Fraudster (lead, female, male, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

‘The Extinction Crew’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kay (lead, female, 18-100)

— Dualist (lead, male, 18-100)

— Phil (lead, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Cage In The Wild’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Winona (lead, female, 18-24)

— Katie (day player, female, 18-25)

— Paige (supporting, female, 20-25)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Henry’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Samantha (lead, female, 25-55)

— Factory Farm Lawyer Merrick (lead, male, 35-65)

— Ingrid (supporting, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Dudley’ Season 2, Extras’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Airport Travelers (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Vlogger’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Jimmy (lead, male, 21-39)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Charlotte (lead, female, 21-40)

— Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

– Average hourly rate: $44

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Vertical Soap Opera, Assistant Post Supervisor’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Video Editor (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Angel Sighs’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Angel Colette (lead, female, 18-25)

— Raleigh the Snake (supporting, 30-40)

— Benjamin ‘Big Guy’ Palazzo (supporting, male, 30-60)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Untitled10’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

— DJ’s Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

— Catalina (supporting, female, 22-28)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the feature film here