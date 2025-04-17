Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
‘Fortune of Bay’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)
— Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)
— Production Assistant (crew)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Ocean Lady’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— OL (supporting, female, 20-65)
— Jacob (lead, male, 35-50)
— Skip (lead, male, 50-70)
– Average hourly rate: $30
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Christmas Miracle’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Teenager Cindy ( young adult) (lead, female, 12-31)
— Young Cindy (lead, female, 7-18)
— Young Adult Sam (lead, male, 18-30)
– Average hourly rate: $28
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘America Down’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)
– Average hourly rate: $30
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Florida Man’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Claire (lead, female, 18-22)
— David Ross (lead, male, 18-24)
— Samara (supporting, female, 18-22)
– Average hourly rate: $21
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘First Time Free’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Ava (lead, 8-15)
— Amusement Park Background Extras (background extra, 8-60)
— 911 Operator (voiceover, 18-100)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Gum’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)
— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)
— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)
– Average hourly rate: $30
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘The Wicked Die Young’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— The Prince (lead, male, 18-30)
— Flora (lead, female, 21-40)
— The Wolf (supporting, male, 18-50)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Personal Effects’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Cassidy Lane (lead, female, 20-27)
– Average hourly rate: $18
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Open Air’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Young Joe (lead, 15-30)
— Catherine (supporting, female, 30-40)
— David (supporting, male, 30-40)
– Average hourly rate: $38
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘The Girl With No Talent’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Steve Cam (supporting, male, 35-45)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Lowball’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
– Average hourly rate: $75
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Untitled Project’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Interviewer (lead, male, 25-45)
— Matt Hubbard (lead, male, 20-35)
— Mikala Hubbard (lead, female, 20-35)
– Average hourly rate: $41
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Cultured’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Cree (lead, 18-40)
— Frankie (lead, 18-45)
– Average hourly rate: $20
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Dark Files’
– Project type: documentary
– Roles:
— Hugo (lead, male, 18-30)
– Average hourly rate: $40
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the documentary here
