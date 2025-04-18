Lukas Gojda // Shutterstock

How much it costs to park at Hollywood Burbank Airport

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at Hollywood Burbank Airport. Parking options range from more convenient and expensive options on-site to cheaper parking lots that may require a taxi or shuttle.

On-site parking options at Hollywood Burbank Airport range in price from $13 to $40. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at Hollywood Burbank Airport

#1. Economy Lot A: $13

#2. Economy Lot C: $15

#3. Economy Lot G: $23

#4. Economy Lot E: $24

#5. Valet: $40

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

Off-site parking for Hollywood Burbank Airport

Off-site parking options by Hollywood Burbank Airport can be as close as 0.8 miles or as cheap as $17.00/day.

Nearest off-site parking lots

#1. Cambria BUR Airport Parking: 0.8 miles ($17.00/day)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Southwest Parking – BUR Airport Parking: 1.5 miles ($18.00/day)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. VSP Burbank Airport Parking: 0.5 miles ($19.50/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Covered Self Park

#4. Hampton Inn (BUR) Burbank Airport Parking: 1.2 miles ($9.50/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Covered Valet

#5. Travelodge by Wyndham Burbank Airport Parking: 1.5 miles ($9.00/day)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

Cheapest off-site parking lots

#1. Cambria BUR Airport Parking: $17.00/day (0.8 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Southwest Parking – BUR Airport Parking: $18.00/day (1.5 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Fastrack BUR Airport Parking: $6.50/day (2.5 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Travelodge by Wyndham Burbank Airport Parking: $9.00/day (1.5 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Hampton Inn (BUR) Burbank Airport Parking: $9.50/day (1.2 miles)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Covered Valet

