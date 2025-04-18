Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

How much it costs to park at John Wayne Airport

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at John Wayne Airport. Parking options range from more convenient and expensive options on-site to cheaper parking lots that may require a taxi or shuttle.

On-site parking options at John Wayne Airport range in price from $14 to $30. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at John Wayne Airport

#1. Off-Airport Parking: $14

#2. Terminal Parking: $20

#3. Curbside Valet Parking: $30

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

Off-site parking for John Wayne Airport

Off-site parking options by John Wayne Airport can be as close as 0.8 miles or as cheap as $4.95/day.

Nearest off-site parking lots

#1. Extended Stay America SNA Airport Parking: 0.8 miles ($6.50/day)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Sonesta Irvine SNA Airport Parking: 1.1 miles ($20.00/day)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Courtyard SNA Airport Covered Parking: 1.2 miles ($10.00/day)

– No Airport Shuttle, Covered Self Park

#4. Costa Mesa Marriott SNA Airport Parking: 2.3 miles ($7.99/day)

– No Airport Shuttle, Covered Self Park

#5. Hilton Hotel COSTA MESA SNA Airport Parking: 2.4 miles ($4.95/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

Cheapest off-site parking lots

#1. Hilton Hotel COSTA MESA SNA Airport Parking: $4.95/day (2.4 miles)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Motel 6 SNA Airport Parking: $4.99/day (4.1 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Courtyard by Marriott South Coast Metro SNA Airport Parking: $5.00/day (3.1 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Ali Baba Motel SNA Airport Parking: $5.50/day (4.5 miles)

– No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. ParknTravel Costa Mesa SNA AIRPORT PARKING: $5.99/day (3.0 miles)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Covered Self Park

This story was

produced by

Way and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.