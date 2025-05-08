Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Canva

‘The Starfish’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

— Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

— Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Christmas Miracle’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Teenager Cindy ( young adult) (lead, female, 12-31)

— Young Cindy (lead, female, 7-18)

— Young Adult Sam (lead, male, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘Nostalgic, Heartfelt Film’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Charming, Humorous Friend (supporting, female, 13-20)

— Teenage Ensemble (lead, male, 13-20)

— Parental Figure (supporting, 40-90)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Canva

‘The Packs’ Doctor’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Yara Ellis (lead, female, 22-26)

— Alpha Warren Hill (lead, male, 20-26)

— Alpha Simon (lead, male, 20-26)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Vertical Mini-Drama Series’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Will (lead, male, 25-35)

— Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $106

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘First Time Free’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Ava (lead, 8-15)

— Amusement Park Background Extras (background extra, 8-60)

— 911 Operator (voiceover, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Canva

’33 Days’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Janet Ellington (supporting, female, 18-100)

— Steps (supporting, male, 24-45)

— Maite (lead, female, 22-40)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Dark Night’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenifer (lead, female, 22-30)

— Alex (lead, male, 22-30)

— David (lead, male, 30-50)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Fortune of Bay’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Isabella Kingsley (supporting, female, 20-30)

— Mike Monroe (lead, male, 20-30)

— Production Assistant (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Mommy You Slay’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Maggie Williams (lead, female, 24-30)

— Emile (supporting, male, 28-40)

— Gavin Jones (supporting, male, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

— Max (lead, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

‘Charismatic San Diego Men Wanted for Luxury Dating Show – $100 Stipend’

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Single Black Men (, male, 26-40)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

Canva

‘Freya,’ Script Supervisor’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Script Supervisor (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

Canva

‘Cultured’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Cree (lead, 18-40)

— Frankie (lead, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.