Best public high schools in the Los Angeles metro area
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
Best public high schools in the Los Angeles metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Los Angeles metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#25. Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy
– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 449 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#24. West Ranch High School
– Location: William S. Hart Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,865 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#23. Downtown Magnets High School
– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 861 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#22. Da Vinci Science
– Location: El Segundo, CA
– Enrollment: 560 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#21. Arcadia High School
– Location: Arcadia Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 3,022 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#20. Northwood High School
– Location: Irvine Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,251 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Independence High (Alternative)
– Location: Alhambra Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 88 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#18. Rancho Learning Center
– Location: Arcadia Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 69 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
maroke // Shutterstock
#17. Oxford Academy
– Location: Anaheim Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,289 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#16. La Canada High School
– Location: La Canada Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,993 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#15. Granada Hills Charter
– Location: Granada Hills, CA
– Enrollment: 5,869 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#14. Eunice Sato Academy of Math & Science
– Location: Long Beach Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 481 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#13. South Pasadena Senior High School
– Location: South Pasadena Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,477 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#12. The Science Academy STEM Magnet
– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 467 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#11. Whitney High School
– Location: ABC Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 1,010 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#10. Riverside STEM Academy
– Location: Riverside Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 669 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#9. University High School
– Location: Irvine Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,164 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#8. Palos Verdes Peninsula High School
– Location: Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,290 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#7. Early College High School
– Location: Newport-Mesa Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 201 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#6. Academy of the Canyons
– Location: William S. Hart Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 396 (28:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#5. California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley
– Location: Duarte, CA
– Enrollment: 986 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#4. Orange County School of the Arts
– Location: Santa Ana, CA
– Enrollment: 2,252 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#3. Troy High School
– Location: Fullerton Joint Union High School District, CA
– Enrollment: 2,614 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#2. Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM
– Location: Los Angeles Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 725 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#1. California Academy of Mathematics & Science
– Location: Long Beach Unified School District, CA
– Enrollment: 672 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.