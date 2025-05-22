Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Psychological Horror Short Films, Multiple Projects’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Linda (lead, female, 20-35)

— Jezebel (lead, female, 18-25)

— Peter (lead, male, 5-8)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Urban Muse’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Rachel (lead, female, 15-22)

— trevor (lead, male, 11-15)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Don’t Miss Me When I’m Gone’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Daisy Evans (lead, female, 18-24)

— Owen Gray (lead, male, 18-24)

— Caleb Miller (lead, male, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $87

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Schism’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

— Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

— ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Christmas Miracle’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Teenager Cindy ( young adult) (lead, female, 12-31)

— Young Cindy (lead, female, 7-18)

— Young Adult Sam (lead, male, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Everything, Sooner or Later’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Scarlet (lead, female, 18-23)

— Anthony (lead, male, 18-23)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Henry’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Samantha (lead, female, 25-55)

— Factory Farm Lawyer Merrick (lead, male, 35-65)

— Ingrid (supporting, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The President’s Son’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Lucius Quinn (lead, male, 18-26)

— Liz Hale (lead, female, 18-26)

— Baron Hunter (supporting, male, 18-26)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Spider-Man: Fallout,’ Fan-Film’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Extras (background extra, 10-70)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Kids On The Wall’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Summer (models, female, 16-27)

— Austin (lead, male, 16-25)

— Hannah (supporting, female, 35-45)

– Average hourly rate: $19

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Cultured’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Cree (lead, 18-40)

— Frankie (lead, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Full Equestrian Contact’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Isla (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Additional Voices (voiceover, 18-40)

— Erica (supporting, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Riverside, California; San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

