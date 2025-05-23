Best private high schools in the Los Angeles metro area
Best private high schools in the Los Angeles metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Los Angeles metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Wildwood School
– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 728 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#24. Southwestern Academy
– Location: San Marino, CA
– Enrollment: 80 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#23. New Covenant Academy
– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 174 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#22. Vistamar School
– Location: El Segundo, CA
– Enrollment: 232 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#21. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy
– Location: La Canada Flintridge, CA
– Enrollment: 384 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#20. Campbell Hall
– Location: Studio City, CA
– Enrollment: 1,157 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#19. Loyola High School of Los Angeles
– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 1,260 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#18. Pacific Academy – Irvine
– Location: Irvine, CA
– Enrollment: 165 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#17. Viewpoint School
– Location: Calabasas, CA
– Enrollment: 1,102 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#16. St. Margaret’s Episcopal School
– Location: San Juan Capistrano, CA
– Enrollment: 1,250 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#15. Marymount High School
– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 342 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#14. TVT Community Day School
– Location: Irvine, CA
– Enrollment: 830 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#13. Oakwood School
– Location: North Hollywood, CA
– Enrollment: 840 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#12. The Webb Schools
– Location: Claremont, CA
– Enrollment: 405 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#11. Westridge School
– Location: Pasadena, CA
– Enrollment: 550 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#10. Elite Open School
– Location: Rowland Heights, CA
– Enrollment: 518 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#9. Chadwick School
– Location: Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA
– Enrollment: 854 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#8. Sierra Canyon School
– Location: Chatsworth, CA
– Enrollment: 1,189 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#7. Polytechnic School
– Location: Pasadena, CA
– Enrollment: 872 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#6. Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences
– Location: Santa Monica, CA
– Enrollment: 1,201 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#5. Marlborough School
– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 533 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#4. Sage Hill School
– Location: Newport Coast, CA
– Enrollment: 560 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#3. Windward School
– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 625 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#2. Flintridge Preparatory School
– Location: La Canada Flintridge, CA
– Enrollment: 530 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#1. Harvard-Westlake School
– Location: Studio City, CA
– Enrollment: 1,620 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+