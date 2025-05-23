Skip to Content
Stacker-Los Angeles

Best private high schools in the Los Angeles metro area

By
New
Published 12:34 AM

maroke // Shutterstock

maroke // Shutterstock

Best private high schools in the Los Angeles metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Los Angeles metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

maroke // Shutterstock

#25. Wildwood School

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 728 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#24. Southwestern Academy

– Location: San Marino, CA
– Enrollment: 80 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#23. New Covenant Academy

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 174 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Vistamar School

– Location: El Segundo, CA
– Enrollment: 232 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#21. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy

– Location: La Canada Flintridge, CA
– Enrollment: 384 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#20. Campbell Hall

– Location: Studio City, CA
– Enrollment: 1,157 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#19. Loyola High School of Los Angeles

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 1,260 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#18. Pacific Academy – Irvine

– Location: Irvine, CA
– Enrollment: 165 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Viewpoint School

– Location: Calabasas, CA
– Enrollment: 1,102 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#16. St. Margaret’s Episcopal School

– Location: San Juan Capistrano, CA
– Enrollment: 1,250 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#15. Marymount High School

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 342 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#14. TVT Community Day School

– Location: Irvine, CA
– Enrollment: 830 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#13. Oakwood School

– Location: North Hollywood, CA
– Enrollment: 840 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#12. The Webb Schools

– Location: Claremont, CA
– Enrollment: 405 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Westridge School

– Location: Pasadena, CA
– Enrollment: 550 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#10. Elite Open School

– Location: Rowland Heights, CA
– Enrollment: 518 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#9. Chadwick School

– Location: Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA
– Enrollment: 854 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#8. Sierra Canyon School

– Location: Chatsworth, CA
– Enrollment: 1,189 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#7. Polytechnic School

– Location: Pasadena, CA
– Enrollment: 872 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#6. Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences

– Location: Santa Monica, CA
– Enrollment: 1,201 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#5. Marlborough School

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 533 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#4. Sage Hill School

– Location: Newport Coast, CA
– Enrollment: 560 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#3. Windward School

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 625 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#2. Flintridge Preparatory School

– Location: La Canada Flintridge, CA
– Enrollment: 530 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#1. Harvard-Westlake School

– Location: Studio City, CA
– Enrollment: 1,620 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Article Topic Follows: Stacker-Los Angeles

Jump to comments ↓

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content