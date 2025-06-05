Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Canopy Shyness’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lou (lead, female, 18-35)

— James (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘When We Stop Pretending’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Ruby (lead, female, 18-19)

— James (lead, male, 18-19)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Gum’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)

— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Love In The Air’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Joyce Barns (lead, female, 21-25)

— Hank Woods (lead, male, 25-35)

— Helen Buckley (supporting, female, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Tempest’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Gracie Vidal (lead, female, 35-100)

— Aaron Ra (lead, male, 40-100)

— 6 ASSORTED THUGS – MALE OR FEMALE (supporting, 25-50)

– Average hourly rate: $29

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Shore Loser’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Jessica (lead, female, 18-40)

— Sandman (lead, male, 25-50)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Revenge League’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Cindy Tudor (lead, female, 21-30)

— Loren Clark (supporting, female, 25-34)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘The Cabin’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Loretta (lead, female, 18-50)

— Angel (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 22-40)

— CABIN Crew (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Combustion’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lillian (lead, female, 21-35)

— Tom Richardson (supporting, male, 21-35)

— Older Lillian (supporting, female, 60-85)

– Average hourly rate: $16

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Schism’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

— Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

— ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

— Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Mijito’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Michael (supporting, male, 30-40)

— Jessie (supporting, female, 30-40)

— Huriel (lead, male, 13-17)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Full Equestrian Contact’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Isla (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Additional Voices (voiceover, 18-40)

— Erica (supporting, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Diego, California; Riverside, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Around the Clock’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Carla Lewis-Roman (day player, female, 7-9)

— Noah Cooper (day player, male, 15-15)

— Thomas Rodriguez (supporting, male, 16-19)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the short film here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.