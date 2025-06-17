Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

Lowest-paying jobs in Los Angeles

Uncertainty clouds the current job market. On one hand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rates at 4.2% as of May 2025—and that hasn’t changed much in the past year, a typical indicator of a positive economy. At the same time, average weekly earnings have increased by 3.9% over the 12 months ending May 2025 to reach $1,243.03.

However, the American economy may soon shift. The Trump administration’s federal budget cuts have eliminated tens of thousands of jobs, and constant changes in import tariffs leave companies unable to plan for their future employment needs.

With these factors in mind, minimum or low-wage jobs are increasingly unsustainable for most. In 2025, a full-time job at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour puts a worker under the poverty threshold, according to the Economic Policy Institute. While states can opt to have higher minimum wages, 20 states are at or below the federal minimum as of 2025.

Salaries can also vary by gender, race, and educational attainment. According to a March 2025 report from the Pew Research Center, women’s earnings are about 85% of men’s, and women also remain overrepresented in low-paying jobs. Meanwhile, April 2025 BLS data shows that Hispanic workers‘ median earnings lag behind those of other race and ethnicity groups, and full-time workers without a high school diploma earned the least compared to their more educated counterparts.

It’s important to note, though, that low pay doesn’t always equal low job satisfaction. Some people feel drawn to a particular field, seek a certain work environment, or aim for work-life balance. No matter the reason, Stacker used BLS data to find the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Los Angeles. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Funeral attendants

– Median annual wage: $37,600

– Median hourly wage: $18.08

– Total employment: 630 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Food preparation workers

– Median annual wage: $37,580

– Median hourly wage: $18.07

– Total employment: 39,020 people (6.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Medical transcriptionists

– Median annual wage: $37,550

– Median hourly wage: $18.05

– Total employment: 2,450 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Slaughterers and meat packers

– Median annual wage: $37,540

– Median hourly wage: $18.05

– Total employment: 810 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Dishwashers

– Median annual wage: $37,480

– Median hourly wage: $18.02

– Total employment: 27,820 people (4.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Textile, apparel, and furnishings workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $37,420

– Median hourly wage: $17.99

– Total employment: 2,380 people (0.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Telemarketers

– Median annual wage: $37,410

– Median hourly wage: $17.98

– Total employment: 1,530 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $37,320

– Median hourly wage: $17.94

– Total employment: 920 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Food processing workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $37,220

– Median hourly wage: $17.89

– Total employment: 2,350 people (0.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Recreation workers

– Median annual wage: $37,150

– Median hourly wage: $17.86

– Total employment: 17,620 people (2.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

– Median annual wage: $37,000

– Median hourly wage: $17.79

– Total employment: 440 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Coil winders, tapers, and finishers

– Median annual wage: $36,970

– Median hourly wage: $17.77

– Total employment: 410 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

– Median annual wage: $36,880

– Median hourly wage: $17.73

– Total employment: 84,960 people (13.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Food servers, nonrestaurant

– Median annual wage: $36,860

– Median hourly wage: $17.72

– Total employment: 10,460 people (1.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Shoe and leather workers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $36,840

– Median hourly wage: $17.71

– Total employment: 280 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Material moving workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $36,830

– Median hourly wage: $17.71

– Total employment: 2,680 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Personal care and service workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $36,820

– Median hourly wage: $17.70

– Total employment: 1,760 people (0.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Cooks, all other

– Median annual wage: $36,770

– Median hourly wage: $17.68

– Total employment: 1,640 people (0.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Animal caretakers

– Median annual wage: $36,730

– Median hourly wage: $17.66

– Total employment: 8,880 people (1.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators, and tenders

– Median annual wage: $36,630

– Median hourly wage: $17.61

– Total employment: 520 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Retail salespersons

– Median annual wage: $36,580

– Median hourly wage: $17.59

– Total employment: 122,120 people (19.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

– Median annual wage: $36,520

– Median hourly wage: $17.56

– Total employment: 3,940 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Food preparation and serving related workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $36,500

– Median hourly wage: $17.55

– Total employment: 12,980 people (2.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Fast food and counter workers

– Median annual wage: $36,480

– Median hourly wage: $17.54

– Total employment: 153,840 people (24.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

– Median annual wage: $36,460

– Median hourly wage: $17.53

– Total employment: 16,380 people (2.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Cutters and trimmers, hand

– Median annual wage: $36,450

– Median hourly wage: $17.52

– Total employment: 590 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Sewing machine operators

– Median annual wage: $36,400

– Median hourly wage: $17.50

– Total employment: 10,400 people (1.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Packers and packagers, hand

– Median annual wage: $36,370

– Median hourly wage: $17.49

– Total employment: 26,530 people (4.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Cooks, fast food

– Median annual wage: $36,360

– Median hourly wage: $17.48

– Total employment: 55,760 people (8.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Parking attendants

– Median annual wage: $36,320

– Median hourly wage: $17.46

– Total employment: 13,030 people (2.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

– Median annual wage: $36,270

– Median hourly wage: $17.44

– Total employment: 9,280 people (1.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

– Median annual wage: $36,130

– Median hourly wage: $17.37

– Total employment: 15,360 people (2.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Cashiers

– Median annual wage: $36,120

– Median hourly wage: $17.37

– Total employment: 114,090 people (18.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Building cleaning workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $36,070

– Median hourly wage: $17.34

– Total employment: Not available

#15. Shampooers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $35,970

– Median hourly wage: $17.30

– Total employment: 1,520 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Adhesive bonding machine operators and tenders (tie)

– Median annual wage: $35,970

– Median hourly wage: $17.30

– Total employment: 550 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

– Median annual wage: $35,900

– Median hourly wage: $17.26

– Total employment: 7,280 people (1.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

– Median annual wage: $35,890

– Median hourly wage: $17.25

– Total employment: 28,380 people (4.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Gambling service workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $35,810

– Median hourly wage: $17.22

– Total employment: 570 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Amusement and recreation attendants

– Median annual wage: $35,610

– Median hourly wage: $17.12

– Total employment: 18,160 people (2.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Physical therapist aides

– Median annual wage: $35,560

– Median hourly wage: $17.09

– Total employment: 2,200 people (0.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Skincare specialists

– Median annual wage: $35,410

– Median hourly wage: $17.02

– Total employment: Not available

#8. Barbers

– Median annual wage: $35,320

– Median hourly wage: $16.98

– Total employment: 600 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Bartenders

– Median annual wage: $35,150

– Median hourly wage: $16.90

– Total employment: 20,810 people (3.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Waiters and waitresses

– Median annual wage: $35,060

– Median hourly wage: $16.86

– Total employment: 91,020 people (14.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Manicurists and pedicurists

– Median annual wage: $34,980

– Median hourly wage: $16.82

– Total employment: 15,010 people (2.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Home health and personal care aides

– Median annual wage: $34,600

– Median hourly wage: $16.64

– Total employment: 350,610 people (56.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers

– Median annual wage: $34,530

– Median hourly wage: $16.60

– Total employment: 420 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Gambling change persons and booth cashiers

– Median annual wage: $33,790

– Median hourly wage: $16.25

– Total employment: 300 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Gambling dealers

– Median annual wage: $33,360

– Median hourly wage: $16.04

– Total employment: 4,940 people (0.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Jill Jaracz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 364 metros.