Best places to live in the Los Angeles metro area
NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock
Best places to live in the Los Angeles metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Los Angeles metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.
Laura Beach // Shutterstock
#25. Sierra Madre
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 11,020
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#24. Claremont
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 36,553
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#23. Aliso Viejo
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 51,320
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#22. Seal Beach
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 24,868
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock
#21. Yorba Linda
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 67,407
PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock
#20. Torrance
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 143,499
Josep Suria // Shutterstock
#19. North Tustin
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 26,038
Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock
#18. Arcadia
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 55,550
Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock
#17. Cerritos
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 48,340
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#16. Palos Verdes Estates
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 13,047
F8 studio // Shutterstock
#15. Newport Beach
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 84,304
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#14. El Segundo
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 16,863
Akarawut // Shutterstock
#13. Rolling Hills Estates
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 8,158
oneinchpunch // Shutterstock
#12. San Marino
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 12,279
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Rancho Palos Verdes
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 41,259
Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock
#10. Rolling Hills
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 1,511
Stuart Monk // Shutterstock
#9. Culver City
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 39,993
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#8. Beverly Hills
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 31,955
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#7. La Cañada Flintridge
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 20,094
BAZA Production // Shutterstock
#6. South Pasadena
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 26,297
imtmphoto // Shutterstock
#5. Manhattan Beach
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 34,584
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. Irvine
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 308,160
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#3. Redondo Beach
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 69,814
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#2. Hermosa Beach
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 19,248
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#1. Santa Monica
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 91,535