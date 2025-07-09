Skip to Content
Best places to live in the Los Angeles metro area

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Los Angeles metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#25. Sierra Madre

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 11,020

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#24. Claremont

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 36,553

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Aliso Viejo

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 51,320

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#22. Seal Beach

– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 24,868

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock

#21. Yorba Linda

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 67,407

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#20. Torrance

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 143,499

Josep Suria // Shutterstock

#19. North Tustin

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 26,038

Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock

#18. Arcadia

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 55,550

Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock

#17. Cerritos

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 48,340

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Palos Verdes Estates

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 13,047

F8 studio // Shutterstock

#15. Newport Beach

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 84,304

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#14. El Segundo

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 16,863

Akarawut // Shutterstock

#13. Rolling Hills Estates

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 8,158

oneinchpunch // Shutterstock

#12. San Marino

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 12,279

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Rancho Palos Verdes

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 41,259

Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock

#10. Rolling Hills

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 1,511

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#9. Culver City

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 39,993

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Beverly Hills

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 31,955

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. La Cañada Flintridge

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 20,094

BAZA Production // Shutterstock

#6. South Pasadena

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 26,297

imtmphoto // Shutterstock

#5. Manhattan Beach

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 34,584

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Irvine

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 308,160

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#3. Redondo Beach

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 69,814

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#2. Hermosa Beach

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 19,248

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Santa Monica

– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 91,535

Stacker

