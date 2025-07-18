XanderSt // Shutterstock

Top 25 songs in Los Angeles on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has the most ranked songs (25) in common with Anaheim and no ranked songs in common with 150 metros. The most seen artist in Los Angeles’s Shazam ranking is Shoreline Mafia and the most popular genre is Alternative. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. WILDFLOWER

– Artist: Billie Eilish

– Album: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

– Genres: Alternative

– Length: 4:21

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in two other metros

— Top 25 song in three other metros

— Top 50 song in five other metros

#24. The Method

– Artist: Lecrae, Miles Minnick & E-40

– Album: The Method – Single

– Genres: Christian, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:17

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in one other metro

— Top 50 song in five other metros

#23. Messy

– Artist: Lola Young

– Album: This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway

– Genres: Alternative

– Length: 4:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in seven other metros

— Top 25 song in 14 other metros

— Top 50 song in 26 other metros

#22. NUEVAYoL

– Artist: Bad Bunny

– Album: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

– Genres: Latin

– Length: 3:04

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in two other metros

— Top 25 song in five other metros

— Top 50 song in 19 other metros

#21. Cant Go Broke Remix

– Artist: Zeddy Will

– Album: Cant Go Broke Remix – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 1:48

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in 15 other metros

— Top 10 song in 35 other metros

— Top 20 song in 45 other metros

#20. En Privado

– Artist: Xavi & Manuel Turizo

– Album: En Privado – Single

– Genres: Música tropical, Latin

– Length: 3:19

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in two other metros

— Top 50 song in five other metros

#19. Gang Gang (feat. Rosecrans HopOut, YS, PhoPho8ight & Hitta J3)

– Artist: Chef Boy

– Album: Gang Gang (feat. Rosecrans HopOut, YS, PhoPho8ight & Hitta J3) – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:47

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in one other metro

— Top 50 song in seven other metros

#18. 5 Years Time

– Artist: Noah And The Whale

– Album: Peaceful, the World Lays Me Down

– Genres: Alternative

– Length: 3:35

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in four other metros

— Top 25 song in eight other metros

— Top 50 song in 33 other metros

#17. Ordinary

– Artist: Alex Warren

– Album: You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1)

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:07

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in 19 other metros

— Top five song in 27 other metros

— Top 10 song in 37 other metros

— Top 20 song in 47 other metros

#16. JUMP

– Artist: BLACKPINK

– Album: JUMP – Single

– Genres: K-Pop, Pop

– Length: 2:45

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in one other metro

— Top 25 song in two other metros

— Top 50 song in five other metros

#15. Stacks from All Sides

– Artist: SKAI ISYOURGOD

– Album: Stacks from All Sides

– Genres: Hip-Hop, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 2:53

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in seven other metros

— Top 20 song in 26 other metros

— Top 25 song in 30 other metros

— Top 50 song in 46 other metros

#14. What Did I Miss?

– Artist: Drake

– Album: What Did I Miss? – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:14

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in 13 other metros

— Top 10 song in 23 other metros

— Top 20 song in 34 other metros

#13. MUTT (REMIX)

– Artist: Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs

– Album: MUTT

– Genres: R&B/Soul

– Length: 4:17

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in four other metros

— Top 25 song in six other metros

— Top 50 song in 19 other metros

#12. Even Though I Walk (Live)

– Artist: Bethel Music & Hannah McClure

– Album: We Must Respond (Live)

– Genres: Christian

– Length: 7:18

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in seven other metros

— Top 10 song in 19 other metros

— Top 20 song in 29 other metros

#11. Save It For Later

– Artist: Eddie Vedder

– Album: Save It For Later – Single

– Genres: Rock

– Length: 4:22

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in seven other metros

— Top 10 song in 15 other metros

— Top 20 song in 25 other metros

#10. Chains & Whips

– Artist: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice

– Album: Let God Sort Em Out

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 4:04

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in six other metros

— Top 20 song in 10 other metros

#9. Silver Lining

– Artist: Laufey

– Album: A Matter of Time

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:18

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in four other metros

— Top 20 song in 13 other metros

— Top 25 song in 16 other metros

— Top 50 song in 28 other metros

#8. Love Me Not

– Artist: Ravyn Lenae

– Album: Bird’s Eye

– Genres: R&B/Soul

– Length: 3:33

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in 10 other metros

— Top five song in 22 other metros

— Top 10 song in 38 other metros

— Top 20 song in 48 other metros

#7. ROCKIN

– Artist: Shoreline Mafia, OhGeesy & Fenix Flexin

– Album: ROCKIN – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 2:010

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in three other metros

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 25 song in seven other metros

#6. The Hardest Part

– Artist: Olivia Dean

– Album: Messy

– Genres: Alternative

– Length: 2:56

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in two other metros

— Top 10 song in 10 other metros

— Top 20 song in 21 other metros

— Top 25 song in 23 other metros

#5. Are You With Me Now?

– Artist: Cate Le Bon

– Album: Mug Museum

– Genres: Alternative, Pop, Pop/Rock, Rock

– Length: 4:21

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in two other metros

— Top 10 song in four other metros

— Top 20 song in 10 other metros

— Top 25 song in 11 other metros

#4. HOLLYWOOD

– Artist: YG & Shoreline Mafia

– Album: HOLLYWOOD – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:00

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in three other metros

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 20 song in seven other metros

#3. The Mighty Crabjoys Theme

– Artist: The Mighty Crabjoys

– Album: Superman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

– Genres: Rock, Alternative, Punk

– Length: 1:16

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in three other metros

— Top five song in seven other metros

— Top 10 song in 20 other metros

— Top 20 song in 40 other metros

#2. Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]

– Artist: MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

– Album: Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix] – Single

– Genres: Afrobeats, African

– Length: 2:59

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in 15 other metros

— Top five song in 28 other metros

— Top 10 song in 33 other metros

#1. Punkrocker (feat. Iggy Pop)

– Artist: Teddybears

– Album: Soft Machine

– Genres: Alternative, Electronic, Rock, Adult Alternative

– Length: 4:07

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 47 other metros

— Top three song in 50 other metros

— Top 10 song in 51 other metros