How much house $1 million buys you in Los Angeles

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Los Angeles. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

11418 Indian Hills Rd, Mission Hills

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,652

– Price per square foot: $377

– See 11418 Indian Hills Rd, Mission Hills on Redfin.com

10811 Amigo Ave, Porter Ranch

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,060

– Price per square foot: $485

– See 10811 Amigo Ave, Porter Ranch on Redfin.com

5141 Don Pio Dr, Woodland Hills

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,681

– Price per square foot: $594

– See 5141 Don Pio Dr, Woodland Hills on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

23404 President Ave, Harbor City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,537

– Price per square foot: $650

– See 23404 President Ave, Harbor City on Redfin.com

957 Figueroa #318, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,430

– Price per square foot: $699

– See 957 Figueroa #318, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

957 Montecito Dr, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,223

– Price per square foot: $817

– See 957 Montecito Dr, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

8010 Padre Ln, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

– Square feet: 1,008

– Price per square foot: $992

– See 8010 Padre Ln, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

4419 Consuelo Rd, Woodland Hills

– Price: $999,999

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,659

– Price per square foot: $376

– See 4419 Consuelo Rd, Woodland Hills on Redfin.com

19730 Hatton St, Winnetka

– Price: $999,999

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,144

– Price per square foot: $466

– See 19730 Hatton St, Winnetka on Redfin.com

8136 Genesta Ave, Van Nuys

– Price: $999,999

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,850

– Price per square foot: $540

– See 8136 Genesta Ave, Van Nuys on Redfin.com

18759 Mayall St, Northridge

– Price: $999,999

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,783

– Price per square foot: $560

– See 18759 Mayall St, Northridge on Redfin.com

5743 S Wilton Pl, Los Angeles

– Price: $999,999

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,725

– Price per square foot: $579

– See 5743 S Wilton Pl, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

5253 Vantage Ave #202, Valley Village

– Price: $999,999

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,680

– Price per square foot: $595

– See 5253 Vantage Ave #202, Valley Village on Redfin.com

4414 MOORPARK Way #7, Toluca Lake

– Price: $999,999

– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,679

– Price per square foot: $595

– See 4414 MOORPARK Way #7, Toluca Lake on Redfin.com

22017 Bryant St, West Hills

– Price: $999,999

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,407

– Price per square foot: $710

– See 22017 Bryant St, West Hills on Redfin.com

7751 Arvilla Ave, Sun Valley

– Price: $999,999

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,401

– Price per square foot: $713

– See 7751 Arvilla Ave, Sun Valley on Redfin.com

22125 Costanso St, Woodland Hills

– Price: $999,999

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,332

– Price per square foot: $750

– See 22125 Costanso St, Woodland Hills on Redfin.com

600 W 9th St #115, Los Angeles

– Price: $999,999

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,193

– Price per square foot: $838

– See 600 W 9th St #115, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

4808 Genesta Ave, Encino

– Price: $999,999

– 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

– Square feet: 1,119

– Price per square foot: $893

– See 4808 Genesta Ave, Encino on Redfin.com

4140 Glencoe Ave #202, Marina Del Rey

– Price: $999,999

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,000

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 4140 Glencoe Ave #202, Marina Del Rey on Redfin.com

3814 San Rafael Ave, Los Angeles

– Price: $999,999

– 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

– Square feet: 560

– Price per square foot: $1,785

– See 3814 San Rafael Ave, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

20322 Cantara St, Winnetka

– Price: $999,990

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,241

– Price per square foot: $805

– See 20322 Cantara St, Winnetka on Redfin.com

6515 Amigo Ave, Reseda

– Price: $999,950

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,641

– Price per square foot: $609

– See 6515 Amigo Ave, Reseda on Redfin.com

22353 Roscoe Blvd, West Hills

– Price: $999,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,362

– Price per square foot: $423

– See 22353 Roscoe Blvd, West Hills on Redfin.com

1222 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles

– Price: $999,900

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,865

– Price per square foot: $536

– See 1222 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

4126 Toland Way, Los Angeles

– Price: $999,900

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 900

– Price per square foot: $1,111

– See 4126 Toland Way, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

1644 W Wilmington Blvd, Wilmington

– Price: $999,888

– 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,941

– Price per square foot: $339

– See 1644 W Wilmington Blvd, Wilmington on Redfin.com

1450 Sea Ln, San Pedro

– Price: $999,500

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,828

– Price per square foot: $546

– See 1450 Sea Ln, San Pedro on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

