How much house $1 million buys you in Los Angeles
Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock
How much house $1 million buys you in Los Angeles
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Los Angeles. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
11418 Indian Hills Rd, Mission Hills
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,652
– Price per square foot: $377
– See 11418 Indian Hills Rd, Mission Hills on Redfin.com
10811 Amigo Ave, Porter Ranch
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,060
– Price per square foot: $485
– See 10811 Amigo Ave, Porter Ranch on Redfin.com
5141 Don Pio Dr, Woodland Hills
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,681
– Price per square foot: $594
– See 5141 Don Pio Dr, Woodland Hills on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
23404 President Ave, Harbor City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,537
– Price per square foot: $650
– See 23404 President Ave, Harbor City on Redfin.com
957 Figueroa #318, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,430
– Price per square foot: $699
– See 957 Figueroa #318, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
957 Montecito Dr, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,223
– Price per square foot: $817
– See 957 Montecito Dr, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
8010 Padre Ln, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
– Square feet: 1,008
– Price per square foot: $992
– See 8010 Padre Ln, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
4419 Consuelo Rd, Woodland Hills
– Price: $999,999
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,659
– Price per square foot: $376
– See 4419 Consuelo Rd, Woodland Hills on Redfin.com
19730 Hatton St, Winnetka
– Price: $999,999
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,144
– Price per square foot: $466
– See 19730 Hatton St, Winnetka on Redfin.com
8136 Genesta Ave, Van Nuys
– Price: $999,999
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,850
– Price per square foot: $540
– See 8136 Genesta Ave, Van Nuys on Redfin.com
18759 Mayall St, Northridge
– Price: $999,999
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,783
– Price per square foot: $560
– See 18759 Mayall St, Northridge on Redfin.com
5743 S Wilton Pl, Los Angeles
– Price: $999,999
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,725
– Price per square foot: $579
– See 5743 S Wilton Pl, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
5253 Vantage Ave #202, Valley Village
– Price: $999,999
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,680
– Price per square foot: $595
– See 5253 Vantage Ave #202, Valley Village on Redfin.com
4414 MOORPARK Way #7, Toluca Lake
– Price: $999,999
– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,679
– Price per square foot: $595
– See 4414 MOORPARK Way #7, Toluca Lake on Redfin.com
22017 Bryant St, West Hills
– Price: $999,999
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,407
– Price per square foot: $710
– See 22017 Bryant St, West Hills on Redfin.com
7751 Arvilla Ave, Sun Valley
– Price: $999,999
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,401
– Price per square foot: $713
– See 7751 Arvilla Ave, Sun Valley on Redfin.com
22125 Costanso St, Woodland Hills
– Price: $999,999
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,332
– Price per square foot: $750
– See 22125 Costanso St, Woodland Hills on Redfin.com
600 W 9th St #115, Los Angeles
– Price: $999,999
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,193
– Price per square foot: $838
– See 600 W 9th St #115, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
4808 Genesta Ave, Encino
– Price: $999,999
– 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
– Square feet: 1,119
– Price per square foot: $893
– See 4808 Genesta Ave, Encino on Redfin.com
4140 Glencoe Ave #202, Marina Del Rey
– Price: $999,999
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,000
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 4140 Glencoe Ave #202, Marina Del Rey on Redfin.com
3814 San Rafael Ave, Los Angeles
– Price: $999,999
– 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
– Square feet: 560
– Price per square foot: $1,785
– See 3814 San Rafael Ave, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
20322 Cantara St, Winnetka
– Price: $999,990
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,241
– Price per square foot: $805
– See 20322 Cantara St, Winnetka on Redfin.com
6515 Amigo Ave, Reseda
– Price: $999,950
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,641
– Price per square foot: $609
– See 6515 Amigo Ave, Reseda on Redfin.com
22353 Roscoe Blvd, West Hills
– Price: $999,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,362
– Price per square foot: $423
– See 22353 Roscoe Blvd, West Hills on Redfin.com
1222 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles
– Price: $999,900
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,865
– Price per square foot: $536
– See 1222 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
4126 Toland Way, Los Angeles
– Price: $999,900
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 900
– Price per square foot: $1,111
– See 4126 Toland Way, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
1644 W Wilmington Blvd, Wilmington
– Price: $999,888
– 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,941
– Price per square foot: $339
– See 1644 W Wilmington Blvd, Wilmington on Redfin.com
1450 Sea Ln, San Pedro
– Price: $999,500
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,828
– Price per square foot: $546
– See 1450 Sea Ln, San Pedro on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was
produced by
Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.