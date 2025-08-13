Skip to Content
LBeddoe // Shutterstock

Best private K-12 schools in the Los Angeles metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Los Angeles metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#25. Highland Hall Waldorf School

– Location: Northridge, CA
– Enrollment: 219 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#24. United Christian Academy

– Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
– Enrollment: 891 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#23. Arroyo Pacific Academy

– Location: Arcadia, CA
– Enrollment: 165 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#22. City of Knowledge School

– Location: Pomona, CA
– Enrollment: 160 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

maroke // Shutterstock

#21. Village Christian School

– Location: Sun Valley, CA
– Enrollment: 1,025 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#20. Ribét Academy

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 163 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#19. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac School

– Location: Temecula, CA
– Enrollment: 737 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#18. Pilgrim School

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 373 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#17. South Hills Academy

– Location: West Covina, CA
– Enrollment: 408 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#16. Southlands Christian Schools

– Location: Rowland Heights, CA
– Enrollment: 492 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#15. Sequoyah School

– Location: Pasadena, CA
– Enrollment: 457 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Rido // Shutterstock

#14. The Buckley School

– Location: Sherman Oaks, CA
– Enrollment: 830 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#13. Brentwood School

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 1,252 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#12. Wildwood School

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 728 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#11. New Covenant Academy

– Location: Los Angeles, CA
– Enrollment: 138 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Rido // Shutterstock

#10. Campbell Hall

– Location: Studio City, CA
– Enrollment: 1,157 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. Pacific Academy – Irvine

– Location: Irvine, CA
– Enrollment: 165 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#8. Viewpoint School

– Location: Calabasas, CA
– Enrollment: 1,102 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#7. St. Margaret’s Episcopal School

– Location: San Juan Capistrano, CA
– Enrollment: 1,250 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#6. TVT Community Day School

– Location: Irvine, CA
– Enrollment: 845 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#5. Oakwood School

– Location: North Hollywood, CA
– Enrollment: 838 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#4. Chadwick School

– Location: Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA
– Enrollment: 862 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#3. Sierra Canyon School

– Location: Chatsworth, CA
– Enrollment: 1,189 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#2. Polytechnic School

– Location: Pasadena, CA
– Enrollment: 872 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#1. Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences

– Location: Santa Monica, CA
– Enrollment: 1,201 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

