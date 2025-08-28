Media_Photos // Shutterstock

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘The Jogger’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

— Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

— Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $41

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Night Driver’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Extras (background extra, 18-100)

— Production Assistant (crew)

— Go-Go Dancers/Drag Queens (background extra, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $22

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Soul Killer II’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Bailey (day player, female, 18-30)

— Detective Greenspan (supporting, female, 30-55)

— Senatorial Staffer (day player, male, 20-40)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘He Gets What He Wants’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Jacob (lead, male, 25-45)

— Costumer (crew)

— Sound Mixer/Boom (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Shore Loser’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Jessica (lead, female, 18-40)

— Sandman (lead, male, 25-50)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Reset’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Head Agent (supporting, male, 30-55)

— Agent #2 (day player, 30-50)

— Rebecca’s Mom (day player, female, 40-50)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Canopy Shyness’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lou (lead, female, 18-35)

— James (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Say the Wrong Thing’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lisa (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 20-30)

— Ryan (lead, male, 20-30)

— David (lead, male, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $21

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Schism’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

— Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

— ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Max (lead, 25-35)

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Spider-Man: Fallout,’ Fan-Film’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Extras (background extra, 10-70)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Black Street’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Mark Trumble (supporting, male, 35-45)

— Shane Jackson (lead, male, 21-30)

— Darrell Johnson (lead, male, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Dark Files’ S01E03′

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Minh (lead, male, 18-40)

— Trung (lead, male, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Ash & Xavier’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Cinematographer (crew)

— Xavier Wilson (lead, male, 18-20)

— Ash (lead, male, 40-55)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the short film here

