Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
‘The Burden of Shadows’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Rauf (lead, male, 30-39)
— Vedat (lead, male, 30-39)
— Izzet (lead, male, 20-29)
– Roles pay up to: $750
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the short film here
Discovery Channel Historical Recreation Shoot
– Project type: documentary series
– Roles:
— WWII POW (American, British, and Dutch) (lead, male, 18-40)
— Japanese Naval Officer (lead, male, 25-50)
– Roles pay up to: $200
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the documentary series here
‘Sex Education By My Best Friend’
– Project type: vertical series
– Roles:
— Coach (day player, all genders, 35-55)
— Security Guard (day player, all genders, 35-55)
— Waiter (day player, all genders, 25-40)
– Roles pay up to: $200
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the vertical series here
‘Never-Setting Sun’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Annabella (supporting, female, 22-33)
— Anthony (supporting, male, 45-65)
— Jessica (supporting, female, 45-65)
– Roles pay up to: $1,600
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Faking It With The Hockey Captain’
– Project type: vertical series
– Roles:
— Students (day player, all genders, 18-25)
— Girls (day player, female, 18-25)
— Principal (day player, all genders, 35-60)
– Roles pay up to: $200
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the vertical series here
Soccer Docu Series
– Project type: documentary series
– Roles:
— Host (lead, all genders, 18+)
– Roles pay up to: $1,000
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the documentary series here
‘Telescope’
– Project type: student film
– Roles:
— Emma (lead, female, 18-30)
— The Antiquarian (lead, all genders, 65-85)
– Roles pay up to: $600
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the student film here
‘Christmas Retreat’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Ava (lead, female, 25-40)
— Clay (lead, male, 28-40)
– Roles pay up to: $7,000
– Casting: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
Korean Feature Film Project 2026
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Tyler (supporting, male, 18-26)
– Roles pay up to: $3,000
– Casting: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Painted with L.O.V.E.’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)
— Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)
— Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)
– Roles pay up to: $10,000
– Casting: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘The Summer of Your Life’
– Project type: reality TV
– Roles:
— Single Hot Leading Man (real people, male, 25-31)
– Roles pay up to: $4,000
– Casting: nationwide
– Learn more about the reality TV show here
Indie Drama Feature Project
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— James (supporting, male, 30-55)
— Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)
— Bully Kid (day player, male, 4-6)
– Roles pay up to: $3,488
– Casting: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
TV Series, Real Professional Cooks & Chefs
– Project type: reality TV
– Roles:
— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (chorus / ensemble, 18+)
— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (models, 18+)
— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (real people, 18+)
– Roles pay up to: $5,200
– Casting: nationwide
– Learn more about the reality TV show here
‘Love On The Line’ Cash Prize
– Project type: reality TV
– Roles:
— Real Couples (real people, 21-35)
– Casting: nationwide
– Learn more about the reality TV show here
This story was
produced by
Backstage and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.