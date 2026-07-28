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Stacker-Los Angeles

Movies and TV shows casting this week in Los Angeles

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Published 5:45 PM

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Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles and which roles they’re looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Untitled Universal Film

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— 30-65 Male Standin Hispanic/Latino ($270/8 SAG)
— 18 to Play Younger Athletic Types ($149/8 non-union or $231/8 SAG)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

Tongues – Background Performers

– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Background Church Goers ($168/8)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the short film here

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Apple Film

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Blonde Stand In (270/8 )
— Coaches (SAG $231/8, NU $147.36/8 )
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Amelia

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Becky (100/day)
— Dr. Gale Murphy (100/day)
— Law Clerk (100/day)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

Sixth Avenue Saints

– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Young Albanian Man (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)
– Casting: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here

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