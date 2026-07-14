Dermatologists have a new approach for Accutane, and it's changing who takes it

Isotretinoin, formerly known by its brand name Accutane, has long had a reputation for intense side effects. What many patients do not know is that there’s now a gentler path to the same result.

Routines, such as cleansers, serums, retinoids, and antibiotics, can help patients manage acne. However, acne is a biological problem, driven by genetics and hormonal signaling. Unfortunately, you cannot cure acne by lathering products atop your skin.

Isotretinoin is the only medication that addresses all the root causes of acne. Nonetheless, it comes with a reputation for dryness, joint pain, purging, monthly blood draws, and months of significant side effects. Despite isotretinoin’s reputation, enduring nefarious side effects is no longer the only option for patients.

Today, dermatologists have three distinct ways to prescribe isotretinoin in their armamentarium. Each treatment path differs in dosage as well as how it feels, how long it takes, and what it is designed to accomplish. The appropriate path depends on your skin, your lifestyle, and what you want from an acne treatment.

Understanding the difference requires a primer in cumulative dose, a concept that upended how dermatologists think about acne treatment and opened a path to lower side effects. Honeydew breaks down how modern isotretinoin dosing options give acne patients more control over side effects, timelines, and long‑term results.

It Was Never About the Daily Dose

For decades, dermatologists prescribed isotretinoin based on a set daily dose, which they typically calculated using a patient’s body weight. For example, a 70-kilogram patient would take a course of 40 to 80 milligrams a day for approximately six months. The logic was that stronger daily doses yielded faster, more durable results.

Albeit intuitive, that assumption proved wrong.

A study published in JAMA Dermatology analyzed data from nearly 20,000 isotretinoin patients and found that the variable predicting long-term success was not a patient’s daily dose. Instead, the patient’s cumulative dose determines treatment success. Cumulative dose is defined as the total amount of isotretinoin your body received over the entire course of treatment. According to the study, patients who reached a cumulative target in the range of 150 to 220 mg/kg experienced the lowest rates of relapse. Each additional mg/kg further reduced that risk. Whether they got there quickly or slowly did not significantly affect outcomes.

As a corollary, a patient taking 20 milligrams a day for 14 months will have achieved the same cumulative total as a patient taking 60 milligrams a day for five months. The only difference is the road, which is where side effects live, and the treatments split into three distinct protocols.

Three Paths, Three Tradeoffs

Every isotretinoin protocol presents patients with tradeoffs between speed, comfort, and goals.

Traditional / Full Dose: The Sprint

Traditional dosing for isotretinoin is 0.5 to 1 mg/kg/day. For most adults, that is 40 to 80 milligrams. Normally, the course runs for six to eight months.

The goal is to reach the cumulative dosing target fast. For people with severe acne, this may be the correct choice due to scarring risks. Therefore, if you have severe cystic acne with deep, painful nodules and real scarring potential, your dermatologist will almost surely steer you toward this option. The sprint is worth the side effect profile because scarring is hard to reverse.

Traditional dosing for isotretinoin has a higher risk of side effects when compared to other dosing protocols. Nearly everyone experiences dryness around the lips, skin, nose, and sometimes eyes. Musculoskeletal issues, such as joint aches and muscle soreness, present in approximately 10% to 15% of patients, which is still a minority.

Apropos of feared psychiatric side effects, such issues are largely unsupported by evidence. In particular, a meta-analysis of more than 1 million patients found no association between isotretinoin and increased rates of depression.

What you gain by taking a traditional dosing course is the fastest path to lasting remission. Most of the time, completion of the course prevents acne recurrence, at the cost of comfort during treatment.

Microdose-to-Target: The Long Road to the Same Place (Slow and Steady)

Microdosing isotretinoin involves a much smaller dose of 10 to 20 milligrams a day (0.1-0.3 mg/kg/day), spread over 12 to 24 months.

The destination is the same cumulative dose target as full-dose isotretinoin, and so is the long-term efficacy. The difference is how you get there. At 10 to 20 milligrams a day, severe dryness, cracked skin, and joint pain are side effects that most patients simply do not encounter. Although some patients report lip dryness, this side effect typically responds to regular lip balm usage.

The key drawback of a low-dose protocol is time. It takes a year or longer to complete a full course of treatment. Consequently, you need to deal with additional months of monitoring, more lab draws, and, for patients who can become pregnant, more pregnancy tests and time navigating the iPLEDGE program.

With a microdose protocol, patients may experience a dramatically more comfortable treatment experience with the same long-term outcomes.

Maintenance Dose: The Dial, Not the Destination

Maintenance dosing for isotretinoin is around 5 mg/kg, sometimes taken every other day. Unlike microdose and traditional dose protocols, there is no end to treatment. Whereas traditional and microdose protocols both drive toward a cumulative target to cure acne, maintenance dosing aims for keeping your skin at a desired level of clarity and texture at all times.

Think of a maintenance protocol as a calibration tool rather than a course of treatment. At very low doses, isotretinoin still suppresses oil production, reduces breakout frequency, and improves skin texture. However, your body needs to be subject to a minimum daily dose to accumulate enough isotretinoin in your system over time to produce permanent changes to the sebaceous gland that create lasting remission.

For patients whose acne is persistent but not severe, that may be the appropriate tradeoff.

How to Think About Your Choice

Choosing the right dose is something you do in conjunction with your dermatologist, who evaluates your acne severity, your medical history, your lab work, and your risk factors to assess which protocol is right for you. When you speak with your dermatologist, mention your priorities to help inform the suggested treatment plan.

First, ask yourself about your preferred treatment timeline. If you want this behind you as fast as possible, the full dose is the shortest path. If you would rather barely notice you are on medication, microdosing gives you that at the cost of a longer commitment.

Second, determine if you want a cure or control. If you want lasting remission and the possibility of being done with acne, you need to reach the cumulative target, which means either full dose or microdose. Maintenance dosing does not clear the threshold necessary to achieve a cumulative effect, but it can keep your acne manageable for as long as you stay on it.

Lastly, reflect upon the severity of your acne. If your acne is scarring and leaving marks that will not fade, your dermatologist will likely recommend full-dose regardless of your comfort preferences, because scarring is irreversible and speed matters. If your acne is persistent but not destructive, the full range of options opens up.

Although researchers have learned more about how isotretinoin works and how to prescribe it effectively since its introduction in 1982, its reputation among consumers is still catching up. There are gentler paths that lead to the same place, and there are lighter-touch options for people who need management more than a cure.

This story was produced by Honeydew and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.